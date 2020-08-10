In half of east Idaho's counties, masks are mandatory and large events are restricted as eastern Idaho begins to reel with high caseloads that much of the state has already seen in recent weeks.
A weekend surge of cases pushed three counties — Fremont, Jefferson and Teton — above the threshold in a regional coronavirus response plan that calls on regional health officials to issue more stringent restrictions. That surge prompted Eastern Idaho Public Health's board of county representatives to issue the legal mandates in a unanimous vote Monday night.
The mandates are effective immediately.
The mask mandate says all people must wear masks when they are in public places where they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from people who they don't live with. A draft of the mandate defines masks and offers a range of exemptions for the mandate, including for people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask or people performing intense physical activities that make masks difficult to wear.
The large event restrictions are aimed at limiting the number of event attendees based on a venue's size, rather than a rigid event attendee cap, which the health district previously had used. The standard this applies is that a venue must have 28 square feet of space per person, enough so each person can maintain a 3-foot radius to allow for physical distancing.
Last week, the health district voted to lift Teton's mandate, which lapsed at 5 p.m. Monday. Earlier Monday, county commissioners also adopted their own mask mandate as the regional board's mandate was due to expire.
Bonneville County has had a mandate in place for roughly three weeks.