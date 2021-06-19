The Post Register and Report for America are working to place a new generation of journalists in community news organizations across the country. To donate to this effort, go to bit.ly/RFA-PostRegister . Contributions are tax deductible.

How we reported this story

To determine which portion of families will be affected by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare regulation, a Post Register reporter Idaho Department of Health and Welfare records that included an annual report and two lists that include the name, location, license type and maximum bed count for some of Idaho’s 420 long-term care facilities.

This rule only required vaccination rate disclosure from nursing homes. Idaho is home to 82 nursing homes, which are licensed for 6,218 maximum beds for patients, according to April 2021 records. Idaho’s 53 state-regulated group homes for people with intellectual disabilities are licensed for 409 patient beds, the records say. The bulk of Idaho’s long-term care facilities are categorized as residential assisted living centers. Regulated by the state health department, Idaho assisted living centers are licensed for 10,435 patient beds, according to a 2019 annual report. In 2021, there were 286 assisted living centers in Idaho, according to an email from a state health department spokeswoman.