The College of Eastern Idaho is holding a live town hall talk Monday afternoon with Mountain View Hospital to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Assistant Director of Clinical Pharmacy Services Dr. Howard Madsen and infectious disease specialist Dr. Richard Nathan will be at the college talking about the details of the available COVID-19 vaccines and the timeline for their rollout in Idaho. CEI President Rick Aman will moderate the discussion.

The town hall will run from 2-3 p.m. Monday and will be broadcast on the Facebook and YouTube channels for College of Eastern Idaho. Local questions can be submitted ahead of time to questions@cei.edu or left in the chat during the town hall.

