Mountain View Hospital and ExpressLab will open a drive-thru testing location for the coronavirus Thursday morning.
The location at 2060 S. Woodruff Ave. will only be available for testing patients who already have a referral from their doctor for the test, which likely means they have traveled from a high-risk area of infection or have confirmed exposure to another coronavirus patient.
"We want to control this as much as possible because we have limited tests and we know a lot of people who are feeling sick are worried," Mountain View spokeswoman Natalie Podgorski said.
Patients will bring their referral, driver's license and insurance card to the testing location. Visitors are asked to stay in their car during the testing process and self-quarantine at home afterward.
Testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or as long as test are available, on weekdays beginning Thursday.