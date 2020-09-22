New equipment being set up in Idaho Falls is capable of processing hundreds of diagnostic coronavirus tests each day, which experts say will be a crucial boon for pandemic monitoring in eastern Idaho.
The equipment, provided to Idaho State University for research through state-allocated CARES Act funding, is being temporarily lent to Express Lab to process coronavirus tests.
"We anticipate that each of these stations around the state will be able to run 500+ samples a day, greatly reducing (test) turnaround times and increasing access to our state," said Dr. Rachel Hulse, who directs the university's Medical Laboratory Science program.
Test turnaround time is especially important to eastern and southeastern Idaho health officials. Governing health bodies in each region here monitor the virus's prevalence by the rate of active cases per population in a county or region.
Cases are considered active once they are reported by the health district, and inactive more than a week after the person's symptoms go away. Test turnaround time determines how long cases are considered active for and, as a result, they influence local public health recommendations and mandates. Delays in test processing can skew active case rates downward by undercounting how widespread coronavirus infections are.
Health officials in eastern Idaho receive most test results within around three days, but dramatic delays in July backlogged tests by 10 days, skewing down data that health officials relied upon in the early weeks of the region's spike, which has pushed the total caseload from a few hundred to over 4,000 now.
"This increased local testing capability will greatly enhance the ability to test those in need of COVID-19 results in a short time-frame," James Corbett, epidemiologist for Eastern Idaho Public Health, said in a statement. "This will also greatly help with the timely proper isolation of infectious individuals to help slow the spread of (the novel coronavirus)."
Accurate, immediate testing options that health officials say would be ideal aren't yet widely available. Aside from PCR tests, which are often delayed by a few days, the next best option here for diagnostic coronavirus testing is antigen tests, which are much less accurate; Eastern Idaho Public Health counts positive antigen tests as probable cases, rather than confirmed cases.
ISU received funding to purchase the equipment through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state Coronavirus Financial Aid Committee allocated $40 million to the Department for testing expansion in late July, $3 million of which was set aside to improve testing.
Two other efforts in that pool include $13 million for testing in long-term care facilities and $21 million for testing in educational settings. State health department spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said last week that funds from those pools will also trickle out to eastern Idaho, but "the exact amount will not be known for quite some time."
ISU will use the equipment for research once coronavirus testing demand declines.
The grant only helped ISU purchase the equipment. Express Lab has to buy its own chemical reagents to process the PCR tests. Reagent shortages have delayed coronavirus test processing nationwide in past months.
Andrew Scott, director of lab operations, said Express Lab has an order in for regular, weekly shipments of reagents, and he hopes that order will be fulfilled.
"Hopefully it does, but you never know," Scott said.