Citing COVID-19 concerns, event organizers have delayed the 2021 Mountain Brewers' Beer Fest from its usual June spot until August.
The North American Brewers Association's website on Monday said the festival will be held Aug. 28, 2021, at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls. As recently as late November, promotional materials listed the original June day for the event. Promotional materials in late December note the schedule change.
"We've rescheduled to later in the summer for the first time eve to ensure attendees can safely enjoy!" an event promotion in the Post Register said.
The new timeline came as public health leaders offered new estimates for when COVID-19 vaccines may become widely available.
Gov. Brad Little said on Dec. 18 that most Idahoans in high-priority groups would receive vaccines by next June, and that "we are maybe 120 days from, for the most part, life back to normal." He noted that widespread vaccine access will take longer. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, told CNN last month that a COVID-19 vaccine could be available to all people in the U.S. by next April. But days before Christmas, as the second allocations of Pfizer's vaccine came in around 40% less than states expected, Fauci told Good Morning America it would take until mid-summer for all people who want to be vaccinated to be inoculated.
"You're going to get different versions of that ... from different people, and I think the reason is the uncertainty about the efficiency of how you get it implemented," Facui said on Dec. 22.
Lisa Smith, event director and the association's vice president, told the Post Register in a phone interview Monday that the event was delayed to "buy us time" amid competing timelines for widespread COVID-19 vaccine access.
"With so many events being canceled this past summer, I think we're gonna sell out, which means you have well over 5,000 to 6,000 people in this venue," Smith said. "It's a safety issue. Why not have a little more time."
Organizers previously canceled this year's Beer Fest due to COVID-19 concerns, with a news release at the time saying "there does not appear to be a solution to staging a customary (and fun!) beer festival while observing social distancing."
Tickets purchased for both the 2020 or 2021 Beer Fest in Idaho Falls will be "honored" for the new 2021 date, event organizers said in a Post Register promo.
The event at Sandy Downs Arena is one of the largest annual beer festivals in the western United States, gathering thousands of visitors and providing tastings from breweries around the country while also raising thousands of dollars for charities, including Breaking Boundaries, Hospice of Eastern Idaho and the Idaho Falls Zoo.