A new guide for safe gatherings and public events during COVID-19 is now available through the Idaho Rebounds website.
"We’re dealing with an unexpected disease that can show very mild or nonexistent symptoms in some people and have devastating effects on others, and we all must do our part to protect others by following these measures,” Gov. Brad Little said in a press release Wednesday. “In the coming months, our personal actions in following the recommended guidance and protocols will help us protect lives, preserve healthcare capacity, and rebound our economy more quickly.”
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the seven local public health districts came together to develop the guidance, which is available at rebound.idaho.gov/business-specific-protocols-for-opening.
Event organizers are encouraged to:
- Check with their local public health district periodically leading up to the event to understand the current community risk for exposure to COVID-19.
- Host events outdoors, if possible.
- Provide services and event activities while limiting close interactions with attendees.
- Identify strategies for addressing ill employees.
- Identify and address potential language, cultural, and disability barriers associated with communicating COVID-19 information to event staff and participants.
- Use technology as a way to gather people or a way to augment a gathering.
- Direct attendees to seating or standing areas that are already properly distanced.
- Limit entrances and exits to the event to control the flow of attendees.
Idaho public health experts recommend that organizers postpone or cancel mass gatherings and public events in any of the following situations:
- The event will draw audiences or participants from communities, states or countries that are currently experiencing confirmed substantial community spread of COVID-19 disease. (Local public health districts can assist in making this determination.)
- The event’s primary audience includes or may expose high-risk populations, including adults over the age of 65 years and people with underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes, regardless of the number of attendees.
Additionally, the document outlines planning recommendations and resources for events possibly taking place after Stage 4. The full document is available at rebound.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/guidance-mass-gatherings.pdf.
Little will hold a press conference Thursday to discuss whether Stage 3 of reopening will start Saturday as scheduled. In Stage 3, gatherings, both public and private, of 10-50 people, where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed can occur.