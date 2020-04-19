BOISE – Dr. Eric Rich monitors his ICU patients closely, tracking their vital signs, evaluating the working of their ventilators, watching their drips and medications and consulting with nurses and respiratory therapists.
The pulmonary and critical care doctor at St. Luke’s also visits with patients at clinics in Fruitland and McCall, and even consults with ailing patients in their homes, something he’s done at least a dozen times since the COVID-19 outbreak started. And he does it all from a 2nd-floor Virtual Care Center at a St. Luke’s-owned building just east of downtown Boise.
“Patients so far seem to really appreciate it,” Rich said. He said the St. Luke’s health system has done more than 2,000 virtual house calls since the pandemic started.
Just five years ago, Idaho lagged far behind other states in allowing the practice of telemedicine – medical services delivered remotely, also called telehealth. The state was so hostile to the practice that the nation’s biggest telehealth provider, Teladoc Health, stopped doing business in Idaho in February of 2014, after some of its doctors had their prescribing privileges pulled and their medical licenses questioned when they provided remote consultation and treatment to Idaho patients without an in-person physical exam.
Teladoc resumed practice in Idaho in 2015, after the state passed its first Idaho Telehealth Access Act. And this year, the Idaho Legislature finally repealed a requirement that all telehealth visits between patients and doctors involve two-way video as well as audio, a requirement that had seriously dampened telehealth practice in the far-flung, rural state with serious broadband access issues.
That law wasn’t due to take effect until July 1, but in one of a slew of rule changes that Gov. Brad Little has imposed by executive order in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire section of state law limiting what types of technological interactions telehealth providers may use was suspended for the duration of the state’s emergency; that took effect immediately on April 2.
“I think the legislators learned a lot, and the governor certainly embraced it,” said Claudia Tucker, vice president of government affairs for Teladoc Health, which is based in New York but covers 100,000 Idaho patients, and 23 million worldwide. “And Idaho is now leading the pack.”
That wasn’t the only telehealth restriction the governor lifted. To ease access to care during the pandemic, Little also eased rules regarding licensing, practice and prescribing – and perhaps most significantly, he lifted the requirement that anyone providing telehealth services in Idaho be an Idaho-licensed practitioner. That provision, for both doctors and nurses, is in effect as long as Idaho’s coronavirus emergency lasts.
“The way Idaho proceeded was great,” Tucker said. “Your governor said, ‘Hey, if you’re a physician and you’re licensed in another state and you’re in good standing in another state, we need your help in Idaho – please come and help us. That did wonders, and a lot of other states have done the same thing. But Idaho was the first out of the gate for that.”
With Idaho’s low numbers of physicians per capita – particularly in its many far-flung rural areas – the move made more health care access immediately available to Idahoans, Tucker said. “I know that access to care through the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly been improved through the licensure waivers,” Tucker said. “Whether it’s Teladoc, whether it’s a hospital system, whether it’s our competitors, you’ve got a large number of physicians that you can deploy where you need them.”
Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said, “I think what we’ve seen with the pandemic is a turbocharging of what telehealth can do. And some of that will persist after the pandemic, because people will see: We can do it, it’s effective.”
‘TURF WARS GET UGLY’
Former state Rep. John Rusche of Lewiston, a retired physician, wrote the 2015 legislation, after seeing such strong pushback from the medical establishment in Idaho to out-of-state telehealth providers that one young doctor nearly lost her career over it, after she prescribed a common antibiotic to an Idaho patient without an in-person physical exam.
“Doctors … were having their pharmacy prescribing privileges pulled and their medical license questioned,” Rusche said. “It was turf. … So we had to figure out how to get from the issue of turf-ism to how to protect the customer, make sure that what we’re doing is appropriate for the profession but not protecting what may be one way of doing business and limiting other ways of doing the same business.”
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, the sponsor of this year’s bill, HB 342, serves on the House Health & Welfare Committee, and said she’s sat through multiple hearings where “people who practice under certain rules don’t want to share those same rules with other people. Those turf wars get ugly.”
She noted the lack of access not only to health care and broadband in rural Idaho, but even to reliable cell phone service – as she spoke by phone from her rural home, the signal periodically fading in and out. “I think with the current virus situation, if we’re all looking to shelter in place, then access, however you get it, seems to just be key,” she said.
In addition to removing the video requirement, the bill updated definitions and authorized telemedicine services to patients in their homes.
The bill passed both houses unanimously, but senators insisted on an amendment to specify that audio-only consultations must be “two-way,” which Blanksma said might foreclose consultations via text. She said in some rural areas, that’s the only signal people can get.
Tucker, of Teladoc, said, “We believe in a technology-neutral approach. Which means that as long as you’ve got access to the patient’s medical record, then it becomes a patient choice but physician discretion.”
“If you look nationally, video vs. audio, what do people actually prefer – well, hands down, about 85% given a choice will say audio,” Tucker said. “It’s easier. I know if I feel bad, I don’t want somebody looking at me.”
Rich said that doesn’t surprise him.
“I have heard that as well,” he said. “Patients want not only quality, but they also want convenience. And I think a lot of patients feel that they can achieve both quality and convenience, especially with a provider that they trust and know, through the telephone.”
“I think as a state and nationally, we have been a little bit slow to move toward allowing telemedicine, and reimbursing for telemedicine,” the St. Luke’s doctor said. “I think that this will not only cause us to move faster from a regulation and legislation standpoint, but I think we’re going to find that when this is all said and done, it’s something that patients are going to feel a benefit from and likely will demand.”
SOME FAR-REACHING MODELS
Rusche recalled that when the issue arose in Idaho in 2014, he’d just come from a meeting in New York where he’d seen advertisements on the subway for a health plan that “had no primary care physicians – your primary care physician was your phone.”
“It had limited appeal, but it had great appeal to young people, of course, who do their banking and everything else on the phone.”
The aim of the 2015 legislation, he said, was to have Idaho state laws specify that “use of telehealth could not be, by itself, an impediment to licensure.”
“You think about it, a stethoscope is a tube that lets you listen to the heartbeat or lung sounds,” Rusche said. “Well, if you replace that with a microphone and digitation, you could send that anywhere in the world. You could have a cardiologist in Berlin listening to your heart, looking at your EKG, looking at your eco-cardiogram.”
Obviously, some medical procedures aren’t suited to telehealth, he said. “You don’t want to be doing surgery over telehealth, at least given the present technology,” Rusche said.
But he said he’s seen some far-reaching models. Native health clinics in Alaska, for example, make use of remote scopes that can look in children’s ears and relay the image to a remote doctor; video cameras that can look down a patient’s throat; and monitoring devices that can check blood pressure, lung function and other vital signs.
He noted that St. Luke’s has led the way in Idaho with using telehealth to distribute intensive care unit specialists’ services across the state, with a central monitoring and consulting station. That’s where Rich works.
Rich said St. Luke’s also is rapidly increasing its remote patient management program, which monitors patients with health conditions in their homes, to help them avoid hospitalization. “This is, I think, a very important part of our response to coronavirus, but also part of the future of telemedicine,” Rich said.
Patients have iPads at home, along with Bluetooth peripheral devices, through which they can check their oxygen levels, heart rate, blood pressure and weight, and report in daily on their progress. “All of that data then flows in to nurses which we have stationed in that Virtual Care Center,” Rich said. “Those nurses can then call them, text them, or video-chat with them, to help them manage their disease in their home. We’ve had several hundred patients since the start of the program, over the last couple of years.”
But a key factor that’s eased the adoption of telehealth in Idaho since the 2015 legislation, Rusche said, was that Medicare and Medicaid began reimbursing for telehealth care, and private insurers in Idaho followed suit.
“That’s an important part,” he said. “If you can’t get revenue for your work and for your services, you’re not going to do it.”
‘WE’RE PAYING THE SAME’
Idaho’s Medicaid program has thoroughly embraced telehealth since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, issuing three memos to health care providers starting March 17 outlining newly approved uses of telehealth that can be paid for by Medicaid.
“We said any service that can be safely and effectively delivered via telehealth, we will allow to be done via telehealth,” Jeppesen said. “The reason for that is we want people to not have physical contact with each other if they don’t have to. We’re paying the same, and we’re including telephonic services where appropriate.”
He noted, “We’ve got lots of health-compromised, elderly folks that we’re really trying to keep from having contact with people as much as possible to help them stay healthy and avoid being infected. So if we can have that conversation with their physician over the phone where medically appropriate, I think that’s a really good thing.”
Jeppesen said he’s gotten no complaints thus far, and “usually I hear pretty quickly if it’s going poorly.”
Providers have been particularly appreciative, he said. “It allows them not to have to use personal protective equipment, it allows them to continue to practice.”
The state Health & Welfare director said there are benefits to telehealth not only for rural Idaho, but also for its urban centers. “If you can do your consultation with your specialist in Seattle or Salt Lake City over telehealth, without having to drive down there – especially when you don’t feel well – I think that’s a good outcome for people,” he said.
“You still have to practice good medicine, and you still have to follow the standards of your profession.”
Rich said much has changed in the eight years he’s practiced at St. Luke’s.
First came the system’s “Tele-ICU” program, which allows specialists at the central Virtual Care Center to directly monitor patients in every St. Luke’s ICU bed in the state. That’s expanding now to bring in more types of providers, to “help in the management of patients across a broad geographic region.”
When the heavy load of coronavirus cases from Blaine County began filling up ICU beds at St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls, Rich said the Twin Falls facility had excellent providers, but just one full-time pulmonary and critical care doctor. He couldn’t do 24/7 monitoring of 12 or 15 patients there on ventilators at once, but the doctors at the “Tele-ICU” could assist to make it work.
“I think it’s a major step forward in the way that we can deliver care, and especially critical during this time of pandemic and decreasing the exposure of patients, providers, and preserving our personal protective equipment,” Rich said.
Jeppesen said Idaho found over the past five years that “change is hard.”
“Is it OK to not physically look at that patient when you’re doing something, whatever that medical thing is?” he asked. “I do think there was some pressure against that.”
But now, he said, “It’s way more accepted. And the current coronavirus pandemic has just accelerated it a lot.”
“I think this was the right direction for the state to go.”