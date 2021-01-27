It's been one month since Idaho began allowing long-term care facility residents to start getting vaccines.
And so far, not all residents in such facilities, which are linked to more than a third of Idaho's nearly 1,700 COVID-19 deaths, have received their first of two shots that protects against the coronavirus.
State officials say that's in part because of national delays in the federal government's partnership with pharmacies. CVS and Walgreens are the two biggest members of that program, but smaller pharmacies are also included.
"We thought that having the help of Walgreens and CVS would make things faster but it hasn't worked out that way. I don't think we could've predicted that," state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn told reporters Tuesday.
More than 33,000 virus shots that Idaho received from the federal government went to pharmacies participating in the program. "I think that they're doing the best that they can," Hahn said. "But it's not as speedy as we would've hoped."
Over 102,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Idaho.
In eastern Idaho, most long-term care facilities opted in to vaccinations with the program.
By Jan. 14, Amy Gamett with Eastern Idaho Public Health said only six of the 20 long-term care facilities that were working with pharmacies had a first shot clinic. The health district, meanwhile, had administered shots at all 16 facilities it worked with, Gamett said.
CVS could not fulfill its work with long-term care facilities in eastern Idaho, with its closest staff being about a two-hour drive away in Twin Falls, Gamett said. Walgreens, with locations across the region, focused on first getting shots out to skilled nursing facilities, which house patients that need a high level of medical care.
Walgreens said it has held clinics to give out the first of two virus shots in all of Idaho's 60 skilled nursing facilities which contracted with Walgreens. Still, about a quarter of the 142 assisted living facilities the pharmacy works with in Idaho had not had a first vaccine clinic as of Wednesday afternoon.
A corporate spokeswoman said in an email that Walgreens "has remained on track in vaccinating our most vulnerable populations" and that the company is "rapidly accelerating vaccinations across assisted living and other long-term care facilities." She said Walgreens "will complete first dose vaccinations in assisted living and other long-term care facilities that selected Walgreens as their provider by mid-February."
The spokeswoman said vaccinations will be complete between six to eight weeks after a facility's first vaccine clinic.
CVS representatives did not immediately reply to an email from the Post Register on Wednesday.
Dean Nielsen talks with his 99-year-old mother, Donna, every day. She lives in MorningStar Senior Living in Idaho Falls. Her facility expects to have its first virus vaccine clinic through Walgreens on Saturday.
When Idaho initiated the federal vaccine program for long-term care facilities Dec. 28, Nielson said his mother hadn't heard when she could get inoculated. News didn't come the next week either. In a text message with the Post Register on Jan. 14, Nielson shared that his mother had finally been told about the Jan. 30 clinic.
"In a perfect world," Nielson said, "right now she would still be living in her home." But, he said, "MorningStar has made it the next best solution as our family knows she is safe."