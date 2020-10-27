Debates about whether to buck or abide by public health guidelines for coronavirus isolation policies have mirrored other feuds about pandemic-related restrictions.
While many schools in eastern Idaho are following the scientifically-supported measures, some have said keeping kids in school is the top priority.
"To have that yanked away when you’re not the one that’s sick, it’s devastating for these kids. It’s really impacting their mental health, so whatever we can to make that better,” Bonneville Joint School District 93 board chairwoman Amy Landers said in early September, as the board reduced its 14-day quarantine policy to seven days, if student's didn't show symptoms.
The other large school district in Bonneville County, Idaho Falls School District 91, stuck with an isolation policy that requires exposed students to isolate for 14 days after initial exposure.
That's the incubation period for COVID-19, the time window in which most infected people who do experience symptoms will end up showing them. Local infectious disease expert Dr. Martha Buitrago says isolation upon exposure is "epidemiology 101."
Shortening isolation periods, Buitrago said in a phone interview, is "taking a huge risk."
She said people are most infectious in the two days before they start to show symptoms.
Many people who contract COVID-19 don't ever show symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated on Sept. 10 that 40% of cases are asymptomatic, meaning those people never have symptoms throughout the course of their infection.
For people who do experience symptoms, the CDC says it takes an average of six days after they were exposed. Some people take even longer to show signs, meaning they are pre-symptomatic — and potentially highly infectious — for even longer.
"You are sending kids to school in a period of time where they can potentially be infectious," Buitrago said in a phone interview.
Eastern Idaho Public Health's board discussed some of the isolation policies in past meetings. Board chairman Bryon Reed has repeatedly said the board doesn't plan to control school re-opening procedures by exercising its broad legal powers.
"We've said from the beginning that we leave it up to the school superintendents and school administrators to decide what is best for their schools," Reed said in a phone interview.
In a Sept. 30 board meeting for Idaho Falls School District 91, health district epidemiologist James Corbett said 14-day isolation policies are precautionary.
"Not everyone that isolates will come down with the disease. So they may not come down with symptoms. That's just a gamble at this point," Corbett said.
The mask mandates issued by the regional health board, which are in place in seven of eight counties, also apply to schools, but some schools have refused to enforce them.
At least one school district, in Jefferson County, doesn't have strict isolation requirements. Students who are exposed to the coronavirus and were wearing a mask get a choice: Isolate for 14 days or attend class with masks, daily temperature checks, and closer health monitoring. Students who weren't wearing a mask while in close contact of a confirmed case, including family members, are required to isolate for 14 days, according to the school district's re-opening plan.
"On the safety end, that was probably the best thing to do, but we need to weigh that against the educational end. We need to look at their social and academic health," said Jefferson Joint School District 251 Superintendent Chad Martin in late September.
Health officials say practicing as many precautions as possible, including masking, distancing and health monitoring, is crucial to slow the spread.
"It is a combination of behavioral patterns that help. It's not just one thing," Buitrago said. The success of such strategies relies on a high proportion of people following them, she said.
Last week, the CDC expanded the definition of a close contact to say someone within six feet of a confirmed case for 15 total minutes over 24 hours, not just 15 consecutive minutes, should isolate. Earlier this month, the CDC said small respiratory droplets can become airborne, an acute concern in buildings with poor air ventilation.