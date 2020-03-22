Central District Health (CDH) is asking anyone with recent travel to Blaine County, Idaho in the past two weeks (March 8 through March 22) to shelter in place. This, after three Ada County residents and one Valley County resident tested positive for COVID-19, and confirmed travel and time spent in Blaine County.
Sheltering in place is not an official mandate, but asks that people stay at home, except to get necessary medical care, monitor their symptoms, and avoid close contact with anyone for 14 days after their last potential exposure date. After that time, and provided individuals are completely symptom-free, then they can then follow recommendations CDH is providing to the general community for COVID-19.
“While this is guidance, and not an official order, we are strongly urging any community members this applies to, to do the right thing. This also applies to anyone who has traveled to states or areas outside of Idaho that are currently under shelter in place orders or where there is widespread transmission of COVID-19,” said Russ Duke, District Director for Central District Health. “We all have a personal responsibility to do the right thing to protect ourselves, our community and the entire state of Idaho,” said Duke.
Community spread of COVID-19 in Blaine County was confirmed on March 19, 2020 and on March 20, the county was put under a shelter-in-place order by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to help limit the virus from spreading within Blaine County and surrounding communities.
Within Central District Health’s jurisdiction of Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley Counties, there have been 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases to-date. So far, those cases indicate a connection to travel. However, given frequent travel among Idahoans across county lines, community transmission within our counties is likely at some point.
To slow the spread of the virus, everyone should take the following recommended actions:
— Practice social distancing: avoid crowds, maintain at least 6 feet from others when possible
— Decrease time in group settings when possible
— Limit unnecessary travel
— Consider postponing or canceling out of town vacations and travel out of state
— Use drive through and delivery services for everyday errands where possible
— Persons at increased risk of severe illness should consider sheltering in place
— Only leave your home for “essential activities,” to work for an “essential business,” or for “essential travel.” Do not host or attend any gatherings
— Persons with recent travel to an area having widespread community transmission or a shelter in place order should shelter in place at home until 14 days after return.
— Create a plan for how to safely care for a household member if they become ill
Additional information on how to slow the spread of COVID-19 in homes can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-prevent-spread.html.
First COVID-19 Case Reported in Part-time Valley County Resident; No Identified Risk to Valley County Community
A part-time Valley County man in his 50s, with mild symptoms, was recently confirmed to have COVID-19 after testing in Ada County. The man is recovering well under self-isolation in Ada County. He had no associated travel to Valley County during his infectious period. Contact investigations suggest travel-associated risk from Blaine County, and there is no identified risk to the Valley County Community.
COVID-19 Case Counts in Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley Counties
Confirmed COVID-19 case counts for Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley counties are being updated on the CDH website, weekdays by 5 p.m. or as otherwise noted. https://www.cdh.idaho.gov/dac-coronavirus.php.