More eastern Idaho counties are seeing COVID-19 cases rise rapidly as the steep surge worsens, yet again, eroding gains from slight declines late last month.
Eastern Idaho added 502 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths over the weekend, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health. The weekend surge pushes the already soaring total number of eastern Idahoans who have had the virus past 11,000 and the death count to 68.
Two more counties, Bonneville and Teton, have reached the high-risk level in the health board's plan. The health board made that level, along with critical-risk level which Lemhi County was recently moved to, largely symbolic by removing any recommended restrictions from them. In a series of changes to its pandemic response plan last month, eastern Idaho's health board removed all mandates but the mask mandate and slight event restrictions at the moderate-risk level.
Meanwhile, nearby hospitals are treating record numbers of COVID-19 patients — 58 virus patients were in eastern Idaho hospitals on Sunday.
"Please Take Precautions," Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday night in response to Bonneville's high-risk level designation.
At last Thursday's meeting, the health board raised the bar for counties to reach the moderate-risk level; the threshold was originally 10 active cases per 10,000 people for larger counties, but it was changed to 15 active cases per 10,000 people. The move doesn't affect any existing restrictions. The four larger counties which were classified moderate risk are well above the new threshold.
"We are asking anyone who reads this post to please, PLEASE be a part of the solution," Eastern Idaho Public Health wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday night. "Make the choice to follow public health guidelines. COVID-19 is not a hoax or joke. It is killing our husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers, and other loved ones. It is also overwhelming our healthcare system and making it very difficult for them to deliver top notch care to everyone."
After Utah Gov. Gary Herbert issued a mask mandate Sunday, saying that hospitals are "at the brink," according to the Salt Lake Tribune, Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday reiterated his stance on having local governments implement most coronavirus response measures.
More than half of Idaho residents live in an area where masks are mandatory. Little has refused repeated calls for a statewide mask mandate by doctors and public leaders. Health care leaders have said in recent weeks the health care system is being strained by the state's most recent spike of new coronavirus cases.
“Gov. Little believes it is critical that we each choose to wear a mask to protect our neighbors and loved ones, and to keep our economy and schools open,” Little's spokeswoman, Marrissa Morrison said, according to online media outlet Idaho Ed News. “Idahoans value local control and the local approach to addressing important issues. Idaho law gives the authority to our mayors, health district boards and counties to set rules for public health. The governor will continue to support those local leaders who make tough decisions to protect our at-risk citizens.
"Gov. Little continues to have robust discussions with community leaders and the medical community about communicating to Idahoans the effectiveness of wearing masks to stop the spread and win the fight against COVID-19.”
Six of eight counties in Eastern Idaho Public Health District are under mask mandates by the regional health agency, which has been more willing than some other rural Idaho health agencies to issue mask mandates. The approach by eastern Idaho's health board has been to issue mandates when cases are high, pull restrictions back when they subside and reissue them when cases rise again.
Teton County officials on Monday issued a public health advisory in response to the county's move to the high-risk level. In it, they plead with the public to follow public health guidelines.
City of Idaho Falls spokesman Bud Cranor told the Post Register on Monday that the city has begun a social media campaign that's resulted in regular posts encouraging people to follow safety measures and videos featuring local leaders such as Casper.
"We're continuing to urge people, as often and in any way we can, to wear masks, to sanitize, to physically distance, and to stay home when sick," Cranor said in a phone interview.
The eastern Idaho health board's next planned meeting is 7 a.m. next Thursday, Nov. 19.