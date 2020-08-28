As coronavirus cases in Idaho long-term care facilities continue to grow, state officials report another 32 coronavirus cases linked with eastern Idaho long-term care facilities.
Since the pandemic started, eastern Idaho long-term care facilities have seen 74 coronavirus cases and two deaths.
The bulk of new cases — 27 — are in Bonneville County, according to a weekly report released Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Long-term care facilities have been linked with 196 coronavirus-related deaths in Idaho, more than half of the state's 343 deaths, as of Friday.
The report lists confirmed and probable cases of staff and residents. Nearly all of the outbreaks in long-term care facilities here are considered active by the state, meaning they have had active coronvirus cases within the last 28 days.
The Post Register is not naming specific facilities with outbreaks in this article. It did so in an article on the Aug. 21 report, but that report incorrectly listed a facility in Fremont County as having an outbreak. The state's report released Friday can be found at bit.ly/IdahoFacilities.
Here's a roundup of case counts and death counts in long-term care facilities across eastern Idaho:
— Bonneville County: 65 cases; 2 deaths
— Fremont County: 1 case
— Lemhi County: 1 case
— Madison County: 3 cases
— Custer County: 3 cases
Between eight counties under Eastern Idaho Public Health's jurisdiction, only one outbreak was listed as resolved. That outbreak was in Jefferson County. It has been considered resolved since July 31.
Both Clark and Teton counties are not reported to have outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
This week was the deadliest in eastern Idaho for COVID-19. The health district reported four deaths — two on Thursday, two on Friday — of residents. That pushes the total death toll here to 13. Ten of those deaths were of Bonneville County residents; two were of Fremont County residents; and one was of a Jefferson County resident.
Eastern Idaho appears to be seeing some relief from the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in July and early August, according to health district epidemiologist James Corbett.
Daily new case counts are lower than before. But daily case counts are still higher than the region saw prior to that spike, and active case rates in Bonneville County and the region remain above thresholds where the regional health board mandates masks.
The percent of tests that return positive in eastern Idaho has, for the first time since mid-July, dropped below 15%, according to new reporting by the health district. The latest reporting says 13% of tests returned positive here, as of Aug. 22. That's still well above the 5% that national health experts say indicates most coronavirus cases are being reported.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations also dipped significantly here. Hospitals and data report that capacity is increasing as summer trauma season winds down, and as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline.
Local health experts predicted two weeks ago, though, that outbreaks would rise as schools reopen.