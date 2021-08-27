Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
In this March 2 photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
As part of the Idaho Falls' Deaf Awareness Celebration on Saturday, nurses and pharmacists will be stationed downtown with interpreter tablets at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The clinic, hosted by Mountain View Hospital and the Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday in front of the Paramount Theater on 2085 Niagara St.
The interpreter tablets are meant "to ensure there are no communication gaps and that every patient has the opportunity to get their questions answered before they get their vaccine," a news release said.
Reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel can be reached at 208-542-6754.