Eastern Idaho Public Health on Tuesday reported two more Bonneville County residents have died from COVID-19, one of whom was a man in his 30s.
The young death is rare. But it's now at least the third virus death of a person under 50 years old in eastern Idaho, where new coronavirus cases and deaths have spiked both in the general population and inside long-term care centers.
Only 18 Idahoans under 50 years old are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, according to the state health department; 585 Idahoans are confirmed to have died from the virus.
Now, at least three eastern Idahoans under 50 have died from COVID-19, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health.
The two deaths reported Tuesday, one of which was of a Bonneville County man in his 70s, pushed the region's virus death toll to 43. In early September, health officials reported a Bonneville County woman in her 30s died of COVID-19. Last week, health officials reported a Bonneville County man in his 40s died of COVID-19.
Most virus deaths are concentrated in people at least 60 years old. Over half of Idaho's almost 600 deaths are linked to long-term care centers, which include nursing homes and assisting living facilities. Last Friday, the state health department's weekly report on COVID-19 in long-term care centers showed a drastic rise of new virus cases in eastern Idaho facilities, which are linked with at least 217 cases and 10 deaths.
Eastern Idaho health officials reported nine new virus deaths in the region last week, making it the deadliest single week here.