Health officials from across Idaho on Tuesday discussed the role that regional health policy agencies should serve in school re-openings, ahead of a special session of the state Legislature where lawmakers could discuss stripping health districts of certain powers.
The Idaho Association of District Boards of Health didn’t vote on any action or recommendations for the Legislature’s pending session tentativelyset for next week.
Representatives from each of Idaho’s seven health district boards said Tuesday they hadn’t heard of any health districts forcing schools to not re-open for in-person classes; school districts have taken up those decisions. And many of the health officials said they’d prefer that health districts continue to advise schools on re-opening plans.
“You look back on it over time, there are school districts and individual schools ... who have shut down because of overwhelming sickness of the flu ... or whooping couch,” said Tom Dale, from Southwest District Health’s board. “The schools themselves have taken the responsibility ... I don’t see that this is a whole lot different.”
“I think we should stress that health districts are advisory in nature to the school districts,” said Glen Bailey, from Panhandle Health District’s board. “We can outline the risks associated with the disease. And leave that up to the school district as to whether they convene or suspend school.”
Elting Hasbrouck, from Central District Health’s board, said his board is advising schools on their risk levels, not telling them whether to reopen. He called any move to limit the power of health districts “a non-starter” issue for state lawmakers, and he said “there’s too many other issues in front of it.”
“To me the idea of taking it out of the hand of the health district and giving it to the state — this is coming from people who don’t want big government. Well, that’s kind of the opposite of what they’re trying to do,” Hasbrouck.
Gov. Brad Little handed off most control of the pandemic to local health officials over a month ago. The boards of health for Idaho’s seven health districts, with representatives from each county, have taken over the bulk of response measures. Their responses have varied.
Central District Health, which includes Boise, has mandated masks in two counties. Its neighboring district, Southwestern District Health has seen a swell of cases in Canyon County, and has hesitated to issue any heightened social restrictions. In north Idaho, Panhandle Health District has mandated masks in Kootenai County.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has mandated masks in six of its eight counties with high spread, aligning with its regional pandemic plan. Southeastern Idaho Public Health has a similar plan, but it removed any reference to mask mandates and it has not issued any heightened social restrictions.
Bill Leake, who represents Eastern Idaho Public Health’s board on the state council, defended the board’s mandates after pushback from Bailey on children’s risk to COVID-19 and the degree at which they spread it. (The evidence isn’t clear on how much children spread the virus, but some research suggests that children can still contract the virus even if they don’t experience symptoms.)
“I think we’re making a mountain out of a molehill when it’s as simple as everyone wear a mask for the next couple of months, see how this thing goes. We probably can survive it and our businesses can stay open,” Leake said. “Continuing to debate whether you should or shouldn’t implement a mask order is a waste of our time. A total waste of our time. Either do it, or say you’re not and don’t, that’s fine.”
Eastern Idaho Public Health board chairman Bryon Reed has said he wants the board to advise schools on re-opening by providing data on COVID-19’s prevalence in the community.
Health districts have the authority to close schools, issue mask mandates and restrict gathering sizes that prevent schools from operating normally, as Idaho law grants health districts broad power to protect public health. A state legislative working group recommended, in a divided vote, that lawmakers revoke that ability from public health districts last week.
The Legislature could not address the issue until January unless Gov. Brad Little adds it as a special session topic.
Little has said he will issue the proclamation detailing plans for the special session this week. It isn’t clear whether the issue will be on that proclamation, but Little has told lawmakers that he’d only include issues that have a consensus, according to the Idaho Press.