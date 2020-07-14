BOISE — The presidents and CEOs of St. Luke’s, Saint Alphonsus, Primary Health, West Valley Medical Center, Saltzer Health and more gathered for a press conference Tuesday morning to urge a statewide mask mandate and strict attendance to preventive measures as COVID-19 swells in Idaho.
"If we do not reverse this trend, we are headed for a crisis," said Chris Roth, St. Luke's Health System president and CEO. "We've seen other examples in New York and Texas and Arizona. We believe we can avoid that situation if we act."
Simply wearing masks can stop 85% of transmissions of the disease, said Dr. Steven Nemerson, Saint Alphonsus chief clinical officer.
The health care leaders pleaded for a statewide mask mandate — something over 20 states have done — saying it's the best way to slow a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, and also urged residents to push local and state leaders for mandates.
Gov. Brad Little has so far been unswayed, though he has encouraged residents to wear masks.
“Gov. Little has no plans for a state-wide mask mandate in Idaho at this time,” his spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison, said a statement Tuesday. She said he supports local municipalities that want to impose mask orders, something multiple cities, including Boise, and counties in Idaho have done.
Currently, hospitalizations are rising precipitously in Idaho, the health system officials said, more and more health care workers are being infected, and nearly half of Idaho's new coronavirus infections have come just in the last two weeks.
"We know what works," said Dr. Jim Souza, St. Luke's chief medical officer. He described it as the "three W's: Wearing masks, watching your distance, and washing your hands and surfaces."
Betsy Hunsicker, West Valley Medical Center CEO, said, "We're seeing the same trends out here in Canyon County," including "a rapid increase in our COVID case volume. … The trajectory is very concerning." On Tuesday, Canyon County reported 103 new coronavirus infections.
Saint Alphonsus is projecting that its COVID-19 in-patient numbers will double in a month; St. Luke's is projecting a doubling of admissions every two weeks.
“The rate of the community spread is so significant right now, and it’s with no end in sight,” said Letty Ramirez, Saint Al's spokeswoman. “We’re in the midst of a major surge.”
Idaho reported 500 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and 316 more on Tuesday, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare; the total statewide has now risen to 11,718. The state has seen an average of nearly 453 new cases every day during the past two weeks, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
The health system officials displayed maps showing that the prevalence of COVID-19 in Idaho is now among the highest in the country.
Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 25, but largely lifted the order in stages over the next several weeks. Idaho is in the fourth and final stage of Little's reopening plan, with most businesses allowed to operate as usual as long as they can adhere to some physical distancing and sanitation requirements.
Ada County has reverted to Phase 3 of the reopening plan, which bans bars, nightclubs and large venues from opening and gatherings from exceeding 50 people, because of a Central Health District order. The health district on Tuesday also issued an order for Ada County requiring face coverings in public areas when social distancing isn't possible.
'NOT COORDINATED'
Some Idaho Republicans, including Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, have repeatedly criticized the governor for temporarily closing some businesses and taking other measures to slow the spread of the virus.
Little has largely handed over decisions about additional restrictions to officials at each of the state's seven regional health districts.
That approach isn't effective, Roth said during Tuesday's press conference.
“They're not coordinated, they're not consistent and we have a patchwork as a result,” the St. Luke's CEO said. “The governor, to his credit, is wearing a mask — he's leading by example, as are his colleagues. However, we would like to see more state action as it relates to mandates, that leads to a coordinated response.”
“We're calling on all members of the community to contact your local and state officials, boards … all those that have power to make policy," Roth said. "Please contact them and urge them to require the use of face covers.”
At least 780 health care workers in Idaho have contracted coronavirus so far, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, including 20 new infections reported on Tuesday. Additional illnesses among health care workers could limit how many patients hospitals and doctor's offices can treat.
On Monday, a pediatric nurse practitioner who worked for St. Luke's in Caldwell died from complications of coronavirus. Samantha Hickey was 45, the state's youngest recorded coronavirus death to date, and her husband and four kids said she would have wanted her death to serve as a reminder that people must do whatever they can to protect themselves during the pandemic.
“First of all, absolutely, we have to wear masks. We have to social distance and we have to wash our hands," said Dr. David Peterman, CEO of Primary Health Medical Group. "We have to be very careful about congregating inside, because we know that leads to more spread."
Peterman said he had to close a clinic over the weekend for lack of staff, and he has 20 staff members out on quarantine.
Odette Bolano, Saint Alphonsus Health System president and CEO, said her system has gone "from a month ago having 25 of our colleagues quarantined to today we sit at 123," without adequate replacements to fill in for them.
St. Luke's intensive care units have been operating at 130% of capacity, Souza said. Nemerson said Saint Alphonsus began limiting or postponing less-urgent procedures a week ago.
Peterman said, "As a pediatrician, I spend a great deal of my time reassuring patients that their children are growing and developing normally. Today, I'm not here to reassure you. I'm here to tell you as the adults and as the parents, we need to take action now to protect the children, our friends, our families, our neighbors and grandparents."
Nemerson said, "The numbers are frightening, the trends are more than concerning. But we know that we have the opportunity to turn this around."
Added Souza, "This pandemic can turn on a dime." The health officials said a full statewide shutdown isn't needed — if mask mandates and other preventive steps can turn the tide.
"We're coming to you as your health care providers," Bolano said. "We are here for you. We are asking for your help."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.