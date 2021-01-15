Nearly 600 teachers and administrators from Idaho Falls School District 91 went through the gym at Taylorview Middle School on Friday to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccines were provided to school district employees by Eastern Idaho Public Health and volunteers from the Eastern Idaho Medical Reserve Corps. Similar vaccination efforts were taking place on the same day in Bonneville Joint School District, Jefferson Joint School District and Madison School District.
"This is a day to celebrate," said Maria Cortez, a teacher from A.H. Bush Elementary School.
It was less than 72 hours after Idaho's Vaccine Advisory Committee announced that teachers would be eligible to be immunized against the virus right away instead of the original estimated timeline of early February. Amy Gamett, director of clinical services for Eastern Idaho Public Health, was in contact with school districts right away to determine how many vaccines were needed at different locations.
"As with everything COVID, things change constantly, but we were able to start scheduling clinics and visits right away," Gamett said.
After receiving the vaccine, staff members waited in the gym's bleachers for 15 minutes to see if there were any immediate side effects. Gamett said the most common side effect she had heard about was mild soreness in the arm, though a few recipients in eastern Idaho have reported fevers as well.
The vaccines supplied Friday are the first of two doses required to achieve immunity from the coronavirus. A similar clinic will be held for teachers on Feb. 5 to provide a second dose, which should reach its peak of effectiveness a few weeks later.
Jennifer Tuck chose to move over to the new D91 Online Academy this year and teach remotely because of relatives with compromised immune systems. Tuck came down with the coronavirus during the fall after going to dinner with a friend, an experience that left her eager to avoid catching the virus again.
"It was pretty miserable. I wouldn't wish for anyone else to get that, so I was very excited to get the vaccine," Tuck said. She added that she hoped to return to a physical classroom for the next school year.
Superintendent George Boland remembered being a student in Idaho Falls School District and receiving his vaccination against polio. As he came through the gym Friday afternoon for the COVID-19 vaccine, Boland said getting staff vaccinated was an important part of getting to a more stable school year.
"One of our biggest concerns has been getting an outbreak within our staff and not having enough employees to keep schools open. This diminishes that possibility," Boland said.
The 580 teachers who had signed up to receive the vaccine in the last few days represent just over half of the employees in Idaho Falls School District. Getting up to the level of herd immunity from the virus likely needs closer to 75% vaccinated, and Gamett said there is more demand for the vaccine than the district's roughly 2,000 dose allotment each week can keep up with.
Cortez has not seen much of her father or her extended family since the pandemic began in March. After getting the first dose of the vaccine, she said that she was looking forward to having Sunday breakfasts with her family again and working with students in larger groups.
"The people who developed this vaccine are the experts. And if they're willing to get it and have their families get it, then I trust them," Cortez said.