A second county in eastern Idaho has reached the critical-risk level, the highest of four risk levels that Eastern Idaho Public Health uses to evaluate the rate at which coronavirus is spreading in different areas.
Teton County, whose economy is driven by recreational tourism, entered critical-risk Tuesday night, less than a week after rural Lemhi County reached that level by having more than 45 active cases per 10,000 residents for multiple days. No additional restrictions will necessarily come from regional officials at this level.
However, Teton's move to the critical-risk level prompted Teton School District 401 to move entirely to distance learning starting Monday, the school district announced in a Facebook post.
"All … students will remain in the virtual learning model until at least Thanksgiving break, which begins Wednesday, November 25," the school district wrote.
"We need to come together, put differences aside, and wear face masks to protect our community," the Teton County government Facebook page said in a post on Tuesday. "No one likes to wear them, but wearing them can save lives. It takes everyone doing their part to win the war on this virus."
Will Frohlich, the Mayor of Victor, in Teton County, called upon people to "make the right personal decisions" in a letter published by Teton Valley News on Wednesday.
The region is also seeing cases rise at their highest rate yet. On Wednesday night, the region's seven-day average for new cases hit an all-time high of 181.3, according to the Post Register's tracking.
The surge of new cases in Lemhi County has slowed some since last week, when a representative for the Salmon hospital told health officials that the hospital had been sending some patients elsewhere because it was running out of room. On Wednesday night, for instance, Lemhi had only 43.6 active cases per 10,000 people, a significant decline from the high active case rate of 70 it had two weeks ago.
Two of eastern Idaho's larger counties, Bonneville and Madison, are at high-risk level, which is met when a county breaches 30 active cases per 10,000 residents.
Both higher risk levels are largely symbolic designations meant to signal the virus is more widespread. Neither level necessarily carries any additional restrictions after the regional health board overhauled their plan multiple times in October.
Six of eight counties in eastern Idaho are under mask mandates and slight event restrictions, which cap attendance by venue size, from the regional health board. Those restrictions come at the moderate-risk level, the second-highest of four risk levels in the board's plan.
Last month, however, board members pulled back on issuing more restrictions in the high- or critical-risk levels, saying that a stay-home order would be considered but not offering clear metrics for when they might issue one.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported three more COVID-19 deaths since Monday. In total, more than 11,000 eastern Idahoans have contracted COVID-19, roughly 430 have been hospitalized with the disease, and at least 71 have died from it.
Nearby hospitals were treating 58 COVD-19 patients on Tuesday, according to the health district. That's similar to last week, when administrators at two large hospitals in eastern Idaho said they were stressed, but managing.