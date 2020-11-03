However you look at it, October was a bad month for COVID-19 in eastern Idaho.
Total virus cases nearly doubled. Eight counties here added 4,763 new cases, increasing the total case count from 5,028 at the end of September to 9,791 cases by Halloween.
Hospitalizations of coronavirus patients skyrocketed, sending 148 more eastern Idahoans to the hospital with COVID-19; only 225 had been hospitalized prior.
And deaths nearly doubled, with the region adding 26 throughout last month. Eastern Idaho's virus death toll now sits at at least 57.
Experts have long warned that a combined virus season, with flu and COVID-19, would likely stress health care capacity. Students returning to classrooms, experts anticipated, would coincide with a spike of new cases. And as colder weather sets in, gatherings would move more indoors, where the virus can remain in stagnant air and spread easier.
Experts say the state of the spike now, just as the flu season is set to pick up, is alarming.
"It's been the worst we've seen," Dr. Kenneth Krell, who leads the region's largest intensive care unit, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, said in an interview Friday. And, he said, "we fully expect that it's gonna get darker as we go through the fall soon."
Hospitals here said on Oct. 1 that they were being stretched thin treating a rise in COVID-19 patients. Beds were filling up faster than ever, local hospitals warned in mid-October.
That pain eased somewhat, as the region's largest hospital hired more and shifted staff resources around. But COVID-19 cases kept rising, and two Idaho Falls hospitals say they are still stressed.
Twice last month, EIRMC's ICU was briefly on divert, meaning it had to send some patients to other hospitals, Chief Medical Officer Tim Ballard told the Post Register on Monday. "In the past, that's essentially never happened," Ballard said.
The month of October was bad for the entire state. Hospitals in the Magic Valley and Kootenai County said they were at capacity. And the governor reissued minor restrictions as the state regularly had one of the highest rates of new cases, per capita, in a given week.
Eastern Idaho was among the hotspots that helped drive that spike, regularly setting highs for the number of new cases added over seven days.
Madison County, alone, added 1,860 cases. That means about 39% of the new coronavirus cases added last month here came from a county with roughly 18% of eastern Idaho's population. When the outbreak first took hold there in mid-September, officials said mostly young people were contracting the virus at rates which, at one point, made the Rexburg metropolitan area the nation's worst coronavirus hotspot.
"It's been just devastating in the ICU. We've had three deaths yesterday, three the day before," Krell said Friday, as the region for a second time broke a single-week record for the highest number of virus deaths reported.
Beds may be available for more patients, but doctors have urged throughout the month that beds are only good when staff are available to treat patients.
"Hiring a whole bunch of nurses has limited efficacy early because you’ve got to train those nurses. Even if they’re experienced ICU nurses, they’ve got to get oriented," Krell said. "You just can’t simply march them out the day after hiring. So we’ve got some travelers, that’s helped some. But we are stressed."
EIRMC hired 150 new nurses in the past few months, Ballard said, which helped with the rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The hospital also shifted around existing staff to help in areas that were busy.
"I think we are all very thankful that this wave of COVID came after this summer trauma season," when the hospital is especially busy, Ballard said
Idaho Falls Community Hospital opened last fall. Several times last month, CEO Casey Jackman said the hospital went on divert and sent incoming patients to EIRMC because it couldn't take any more.
"I think we were fairly lucky because we were coming fairly close to the brink several times," Jackman said in an interview Monday.
And early signs don't show promise. "We are doing more testing, but we're only testing people who are presenting with symptoms. When you're over 20% positivity rate, that's … (an) indicator on what kind of volume we're gonna see."
The region is likely seeing the impact of the surge in mid-October, as experts say a rise in cases leads weeks later to rises in hospitalizations and deaths.
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations have been rising even this week, according to reporting by Eastern Idaho Public Health, but daily new case rates have slowed for a few days. Dr. Barbara Nelson, a physician who serves as the only voting doctor on Eastern Idaho Public Health's board, said "hospitalizations and deaths will probably continue to climb."
"I’m very concerned, especially with the hospital reports," Nelson said during a Tuesday interview. "Their bed capacity has been OK because unfortunately when somebody dies, it opens up a bed. But staffing has been difficult for the hospitals because it takes a highly specialized nurse to take care of these patients."
Health district epidemiologist James Corbett said in an interview Friday that it's hard to predict how the trend of cases will pan out, but he outlined one thing officials know: Labor Day and Fourth of July both were around the time that cases spiked here.
"We certainly know that after holidays and potential gatherings, there has been potential spikes," he said. "… We're hopeful that's not the case with the holiday season approaching."