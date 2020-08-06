The following is a press release from Eastern Idaho Public Health:
Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) has confirmed the death of a male in his 80s from Bonneville County due to complications of COVID-19. Out of respect to his family, no additional details will be released. "
We are saddened by the loss of this individual and wish to extend our heartfelt sympathies to his loved ones," stated Geri Rackow, EIPH Director.
Bonneville County is currently at the Moderate Risk Level/yellow and with COVID-19 cases increasing exponentially, it is important,RIGHT NOW, to do your part to slow our spread of COVID-19, particularly wearing face coverings when in public when maintaining a space of six feet between yourself and people not of your household is not possible, washing your hands more frequently, and staying home if you are sick.
If our citizens come together and commit to these strategies, we can hopefully decrease our cases and return to the Minimal Risk Level/green, which is the optimal place to be during these trying times.
Information and guidance on the various risk levels, along with other useful information, can be found on our website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov. Also, EIPH has a call center to answer questions regarding COVID-19. Call 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 (toll free) to speak with someone.
The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In addition, questions can be submitted via email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or asked through our Facebook page at @EIPH.Idaho