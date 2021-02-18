At Eastern Idaho Public Health clinics, pregnant women who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 need a doctor's note first — a policy that leading national health groups advise against, calling that step an unnecessary barrier to vaccine access.
Health district spokeswoman Mimi Taylor confirmed the policy this week to the Post Register.
She wrote in an email that the policy is "at the request of our clinician who is providing the standard order for vaccination." The district's clinician is Allison Barto, a local physician assistant.
"We believe it is an important conversation for a pregnant woman to have with her healthcare provider, and we simply do not have the staffing available to provide that service to pregnant women seeking vaccination," Taylor wrote. She said Barto was not available for an interview, but Taylor said she relayed Barto's stance.
A former Idaho Falls obstetrician, Dr. Carrie Merrill, called the requirement "reprehensible" and "discriminatory" in a phone interview with the Post Register on Thursday.
"There's no other patient that (providers are) doing that to, except for pregnant women. And there's no science behind it," said Merrill, who now works in Casper, Wyoming.
Pregnant women are at higher risk to become more ill from COVID-19 than others. National guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there isn't evidence to suggest pregnant women are or aren't at any higher risk for severe side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, which are rare.
"Based on how mRNA vaccines work, experts believe they are unlikely to pose a specific risk for people who are pregnant. However, the actual risks of mRNA vaccines to the pregnant person and her fetus are unknown because these vaccines have not been studied in pregnant women," according to a CDC webpage updated Feb. 12.
Both currently approved COVID-19 vaccines, by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna, use new messenger RNA technology that uses one part of the virus to prompt a highly protective immune response to the coronavirus. The two vaccines do not carry the live virus.
The nation's leading infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, said Feb. 10 that about 20,000 pregnant women received COVID-19 vaccines "with no red flags."
Taylor referenced language from the CDC that says pregnant women eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine "may choose" to receive it and that consulting a doctor could help pregnant women who have questions to "make an informed decision."
Later in a CDC webpage that contains the quote Taylor referenced, the federal health agency said, "while a conversation with a healthcare provider may be helpful, it is not required prior to vaccination."
Taylor said the health district feels "pregnant women having this discussion with their healthcare providers is important. We cannot serve in that role as we do not have staff that specialize in obstetrics."
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends "COVID-19 vaccines should not be withheld from pregnant individuals who meet criteria for vaccination based on" federal vaccine priority groups, which Idaho vaccine planners largely follow.
"In the interest of patient autonomy, ACOG recommends that pregnant individuals be free to make their own decision regarding COVID-19 vaccination," the medical group says. "While a conversation with a clinician may be helpful, it should not be required prior to vaccination, as this may cause unnecessary barriers to access."
For women breastfeeding, no safety data exists on either the new mRNA vaccine technology or any COVID-19 vaccines, but "mRNA vaccines are not thought to be a risk to the breastfeeding infant," according to the CDC.
"Women are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider about getting vaccinated if they are pregnant, breastfeeding or considering pregnancy. Pregnant women routinely and safely receive vaccines that are not live viruses (e.g. annual flu and Tdap); the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are not live vaccines," Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center webpage says.
It's unclear what other COVID-19 vaccine providers in Idaho require pregnant women to get a doctor's approval. Taylor said to ask individual vaccine providers. State health department spokesman Zachary Clark said the state agency "has not provided that recommendation to" Idaho's seven public health districts, "but the districts can certainly make those decisions on their own." Clark said the state health department generally "advise(s) everyone with concerns about vaccines to discuss their options with their health care providers."