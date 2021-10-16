Earlier this week, a top Idaho hospital official declared COVID-19 was here to stay.
"We've lost the war. COVID is here to stay," said Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer at Saint Alphonsus Health System.
Many experts previously had recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic would eventually become "endemic," in which the novel coronavirus continues to circulate.
What that might look like for Idahoans is not yet clear. But three infectious disease doctors provided the Post Register with a glimpse of the role COVID-19 will play in our lives.
Everyone will be exposed, at one time or another, they say. So it's important to train your immune system by getting vaccinated to prevent your body from responding harshly.
The virus may come in waves, as it once did, but those waves might be less pronounced and even more difficult to tell because of varying levels of immunity.
The picture is messy. Doctors refuse to predict the entire fate of the virus because there isn't enough data yet.
But a big part of this pandemic is sure to remain: Vaccines.
"Vaccine is the answer to almost any of the question we’re coming up with," said Dr. Sky Blue, a Boise-based infectious disease doctor. "How do you reduce transmission? Vaccine. How do you prevent severe disease? Vaccine. How do we move this to more of an endemic feeling virus, which most people think is inevitable? It's vaccine. What do you do to protect yourself after getting infected before? Vaccine."
1: Everyone will be exposed
The three doctors agreed that everyone should be prepared to get exposed to COVID-19. It will be so widespread, over such a long period of time, that it's inevitable. And people need to know that to make informed decisions about their health.
"I think that a lot of people don't understand that every human on the planet is going to get a COVID-19 infection," said Dr. Richard Nathan, an infectious disease doctor based out of Idaho Falls. "It's not avoidable."
That's where vaccines come in.
Immunity changes the course of someone's illness with COVID-19. Immunity from vaccination makes people less likely to contract the novel coronavirus. If vaccinated people do contract COVID-19, their trained immune systems know how to fight the viral and post-viral responses to the infection, making hospitalization and death exceedingly unlikely.
State data between May 15 to Oct. 9 showed 88% of cases, 90% of hospitalizations, 92% of ICU admissions and 87% of deaths due to COVID-19 were among unvaccinated people.
2: But what about infection-induced immunity?
Vaccines offer protection to people without running the risk of severe COVID-19 immediately, or long-term debilitating "long haul" symptoms, which are known to affect people of varying ages and health status. Vaccines may require a booster shot months in, but recommendations for who should get those shots are mixed.
Immunity induced by infection, on the other hand, only lasts between three and 16 months, Nathan said. And it provides scattershot antibodies that respond to different parts of the virus, while the vaccine focuses its antibodies on the spike protein, which latches to human cells during infections, Blue said. That targeted immunity from vaccines primes the immune system better.
Blue likened it to a test. He said you might do all right studying the entire textbook, but you'll do better by focusing on what's on the test.
And previously infected people will have greater protection if they get vaccinated after being infected, he said.
Infection-acquired immunity is "pretty solid for three months or so," before starting to wane after six months, said Dr. Todd Bagwell, medical director of infectious diseases at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
"The vaccines tend to prepare you the best and seem to keep you out of the hospital the best way that we know of," Bagwell said.
3: How to cope
If COVID-19 is here for a while, it'll require more coping mechanisms, treatment and safety measures.
Blue said better medical therapy would help, such as the pill Merck is developing to prevent severe COVID-19 in infected patients.
Nathan said people need to figure out how they can best protect themselves, their families, their friends and their loved ones: By taking the vaccine. Those who aren't interested in getting vaccinate should have a will and "get their affairs in order to be responsible to their families," he said.
"We have so many people that are dying. In Idaho, we've passed 3,100 deaths … and I'm sure it will go up from there. When people die, sometimes their loved ones are stuck with terrible bills and property and things that they don't know what to do with," Nathan said.
And if you're vaccinated, he said to consider getting a third shot when it's available and avoid contact with unvaccinated people.
Nemerson encouraged vaccinating, masks, distance and handwashing. He acknowledged breakthrough infections will occur, but said "they are extremely unlikely to result in serious illness or death to those who are vaccinated."
He said people should be cautious about social interactions.
"If you choose to socialize with others, be careful who you choose to socialize with. They should have the same beliefs that you do of protecting themselves. And establish ties with those friends who you can trust. Secondly, socialize outside rather than indoors. We know that being outdoors is healthy and disseminates the COVID virus if somebody happens to have it that doesn't have symptoms. Frequent businesses that are COVID safe, don't attend concerts and large events, whether they're indoors or outdoors, particularly in those events where the enforcement of vaccinations and masking is not present. And then finally, now that we know that the immunity against COVID begins to wane with time, when you qualify for a booster dose, get it."