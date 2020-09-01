Eastern Idaho Public Health confirmed two coronavirus-related deaths of Bonneville County residents this week, putting the total death toll due to the virus at 15 for eastern Idaho.
The first death reported this week, on Monday, was of a female in her 70s, according to the health district. The second, reported on Tuesday, was another female in her 70s.
The deaths follow four that were reported last week, which was the deadliest week so far for the coronavirus in eastern Idaho. Twelve of the health district's 15 coronavirus-related deaths to date were of Bonneville County residents; 2 were of Fremont County residents; and one was of a Jefferson County resident.
Since the region's spike geared up in July, the region has seen its high number of daily new coronavirus cases wean down. Hospitalizations rose throughout July and early August, but are declining.
Throughout the month of June, total cases grew from 200 to 1,000 within the district. July brought another thousand. And August slowed that pace just slightly, with about 700 new cases. As of Aug. 31, the region's total coronavirus case count was 2,784.