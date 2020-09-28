Last week brought hundreds of new coronavirus cases in eastern Idaho — the most in a single week throughout the pandemic here.
The surge sets the stage for a possible rigid event ban in Madison County, where the spike was most prominent, and it cemented spikes in the region’s rural counties, all but guaranteeing mask mandates in most eastern Idaho counties.
In the past week, Madison has added the second most new cases, per capita, of all 44 counties in Idaho, as of Sunday. The weekend spike pushed the county above the threshold set by regional health officials for the high-risk level, which calls for the officials to adopt new coronavirus restrictions that ban gatherings of more than 50 people.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s board has, for months, voted unanimously on most decisions to issue mask mandates and event restrictions in counties where active case rates breach the level to reach so-called moderate risk level. The sentiment from most board members has been to ”follow” the plan’s guidance on active case rates. Madison is the first county to breach the threshold of 50 active cases per 10,000 that is required to be at high-risk level.
A state hotspot
Throughout eastern Idaho’s spike that began in July, Madison County had a low rate of coronavirus cases. Madison County had only reported a double-digit number of new cases on two days before the beginning of September and was the last county in the region to receive a mask mandate from Eastern Idaho Public Health. But over the last four weeks, new case counts in the county began climbing as the county became a statewide hotspot.
Data analysis by the Post Register found that most new cases last week in Madison County came from young adults, between 18 and 29 years old. The age group accounted for more than two-thirds of the 184 new cases reported by the county during that time period.
The 18-29 year old age range is the group that has seen the highest total number of coronavirus cases in Idaho. That demographic makes up about 29% of the total cases ever reported in Idaho, a larger share of cases than any other age group but far below the totals reported by Madison.
Brigham Young University-Idaho began in-person classes with mask requirements in mid-September. Last Friday, the college warned students and staff that campus could close if the COVID-19 spike continues.
The Rexburg Standard Journal reported that Madison County Commissioner Brent Mendenhall, who represents Madison on the regional health board, said Monday he doesn’t expect a campus closure soon.
“They think that BYU-Idaho is going to close tomorrow and that’s not the case,” he said. “I think they’re saying ‘hey, let’s get smart about this.’”
Madison Memorial Hospital, in Rexburg, has seen testing demand increase this month. In August, the hospital collected around 1,600 nasal swabs, said Casey Dye, who directs diagnostic services at the hospital. So far this month, Dye said the hospital has collected about 4,100 swabs.
The rate of tests that return positive for Madison County residents are also increasing — from about 13.4% in August to 27.6% this month, he said — which indicates that the rise in cases isn’t solely due to more testing.
”A number of things are driving it,” he said.
”Our numbers are through the roof,” Mendenhall said, according to the Rexburg Standard Journal.
Pandemic firsts for eastern Idaho
The past week has also put a number of counties closer to moderate-risk level, where the first set of social restrictions come.
As of Sunday night, Lemhi and Teton counties have been above the threshold for moderate-risk for four days; three days is the requirement. Custer County has been above the threshold for two days, as of Sunday night. Custer previously had mandates, but the health board lifted them last Thursday after cases subsided there.
Idaho’s smallest county, Clark, is the only one of eight counties here that isn’t above or nearing a threshold for mandates. That’s in part because the regional health board says it will decide on Clark’s risk level on a case-by-case basis due to the county’s low population.
Regionally, the virus is more widespread than ever. For five consecutive days, as of Sunday night, the combined active coronavirus case rate for all eight counties in Eastern Idaho Public Health’s jurisdiction has been above 20 active cases per 10,000 people. Only once before had the region been above that level — on Sept. 20. On Sunday, the region’s active case rate was 28.9 per 10,000 residents.
The EIPH region had started September with a seven-day rolling average of 49 new cases per day. That average steadily climbed during most of the month and has topped 100 new cases per day since Friday.
Part of that weekend rise came from the 202 cases reported by the health district Friday, the largest single-day number of cases in the region by a significant margin. Clark, Fremont, Jefferson and Madison counties currently have four of the seven highest average case rates per capita in the entire state.
Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson and Madison counties have mask mandates in place by the EIPH board. Those mandates likely aren’t at risk of being lifted, as each county has more than 20 active cases per 10,000 residents, as of Sunday night.
The health board hasn’t been clear on regional action, saying in late August that a mask mandate and a hard ban on gatherings of more than 50 people could come at 50 active cases per 10,000 people, at the so-called high-risk level. The regional pandemic plan says regional action could come at moderate risk, but the board hasn’t clarified when it would consider such action.
The next planned meeting of Eastern Idaho’s health board is 7 a.m. Thursday. The agenda wasn’t released as of Monday afternoon. Idaho government agencies can call public emergency public meetings quickly by only giving members of their media list advance notice. Eastern Idaho’s health board has only called special meetings to gather throughout the pandemic; those require 24-hour public notice.
In total, roughly 4,700 eastern Idahoans have contracted coronavirus since March, as of Monday; roughly 200 have been hospitalized; and at least 23 have died.
Standard Journal reporter Jakob Thorington contributed.