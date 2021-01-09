The dining room at Lincoln Court Retirement Community has been closed for long stretches of the last nine months. A recent outbreak of COVID at the facility led to it being fully shut down. Residents had meals brought to their room three times a day, on plastic trays and with disposable silverware.
"I really want to get back to seeing my friends and doing activities," said 83-year-old resident Louise Pingel. "You hardly ever pass anyone in the hallway. Everyone is staying in their rooms like they asked us to."
The room was brought back to life Friday morning as residents and employees streamed through to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. More than 90% of people at Lincoln Court had signed up to receive the first dose of the vaccine Friday morning and begin the process of returning to business as usual.
Pharmacists from local Walgreens locations attended to provide the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. In a few weeks, they will return to provide the second dose of the vaccine to residents, as well as treat anyone who didn't get their dose Friday and wants to get inoculated.
Executive Director Matthew Johnson said they were looking to get at least 92% of people vaccinated before they felt comfortable ramping down restrictions. Johnson said he understood concerns about the speed at which the vaccines were approved but saw the greater good that they provided.
"I don't know the answers to all the medical what-ifs, but I know that if we get the vaccine and it prevents one more person from getting sick, then it's worth it," Johnson said.
Idaho's long-term care facilities have been severely affected by the coronavirus since March. A report by the White House Coronavirus Task Force said that more than half of the state's nursing homes had a staff member test positive for the virus during the first week of December. During that same time, 11% had at least one resident die from the virus.
Those impacts, and the increased risk many residents faced from their age or other health issues, placed them into the first phase of Idaho's vaccine rollout. Lincoln Court was the fourth care facility that the Walgreens pharmacists had visited since the new year began to provide inoculations.
Lincoln Court had made it until October without any significant cases or outbreaks of the coronavirus, which Johnson attributed to good fortune and aggressive preparations. The facility built a decontamination room for employees, who donned disposable scrubs and face masks instead of wearing their regular clothes to work.
The facility had an employee test positive for the virus in mid-October, around the time cases began to escalate throughout Bonneville County. Contact tracing identified the virus among more than a dozen residents.
By the end of 2020, Lincoln Court had reported 120 cases among its staff and residents, including executive director Johnson and most of the other management staff. Seven people from the facility were killed by COVID or pandemic-related causes. The first of those deaths was also the first time that Johnson had been asked to speak at one of his resident's funerals.
"It's not a number that I'm proud of, but it is what it is. We were doing everything we could to keep it out, and COVID was still a nightmare for us," Johnson said.
The loosening of restrictions will see the dining area reopen and activities resume. Families will be able to see loved ones in their apartments instead of the designated and sanitized visiting spaces. Some protective measures will remain in place, including strict cleaning regimens and face mask requirements for those who have not been vaccinated.
There are also some incentives in place for staff members to get vaccinated over the next few months. Employees who don't will be regularly tested and screened for the virus. If they do become sick, they'll have to use their PTO to recover instead of being paid to isolate.
97-year-old Viola Brown has not officially moved into Lincoln Court yet. After years of living with her daughter Karla and her family, she was moving into Lincoln Court later this month to get more assistance and was there for her vaccine Friday morning.
Brown said getting the vaccine felt just like a flu shot and that she hoped younger people would be able to learn from her.
"I know they want to make sure these are good vaccines. And if I can help, then glory be to me and glory to the heavens," Brown said.