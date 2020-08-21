Another 26 coronavirus cases and one death were reported during the week of Aug. 16 in eastern Idaho long-term care facilities, pushing the total count since the start of the pandemic to 42 cases and two deaths between 11 facilities.
That's according to a state report released Friday, a weekly update the state compiles on facilities that often house medically vulnerable people who suffer worse health outcomes from COVID-19. The report says 172 of Idaho's 298 deaths are tied to long-term care facilities — roughly 58%.
At least 10 long-term care facilities in eastern Idaho have active outbreaks, which the state Department of Health and Welfare defines as having active cases within the last 28 days.
Throughout Idaho, 147 facilities have had outbreaks, 39 of which are resolved. Since last week's report, the state reported 11 new outbreaks at facilities and 214 new cases.
Here's a breakdown of active outbreaks in eastern Idaho:
Bonneville County:
— Gables Assisted Living of Ammon: 13 cases and 1 death; 12 new cases since last week.
— Gables Assisted Living of Idaho Falls: 13 cases and 1 death; two new cases since last week.
— MorningStar of Idaho Falls: 4 cases; three new cases since last week.
— Good Samaritan of Idaho Falls: 1 case; no change since last week.
— Teton Post-Acute Care & Rehab: 2 cases; this is a new outbreak.
— Parkwood Meadows: 3 cases; this is a new outbreak.
— Fairwinds — Sand Creek: 2 cases; this is a new outbreak.
Fremont County:
— Homestead — St. Anthony: 1 case; no change since last week
Lemhi County:
— Meadows Assisted Living Center: 1 case; this is a new outbreak.
Madison County:
— Madison Carriage Cove: 1 case; no change since last week
One outbreak in Jefferson County is no longer active, the report says. The state first reported that Sage Grove in Rigby had 1 case on July 10. The outbreak never grew, according to state reporting, and became "resolved" on July 31, meaning 28 days had passed "without any additional cases associated with the facility."
Nine residents of eastern Idaho are reported to have died due to COVID-19, as of Friday morning. Four of those deaths came within the last two weeks. They follow a surge in new cases that began in early July. Weeks later, a rise hospitalizations began. It persists.
Three weeks ago, Gables in Ammon was the only long-term facility with an outbreak, according to state reporting. It had one case then, the July 31 report says.