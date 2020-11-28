A push for people to become pen pals of long-term care residents is expanding across the state.
The state Commission on Aging put out a call last week asking people to write letters to nearby long-term care centers addressed to "Any Resident."
"Although most centers have had virtual visitation with family since the beginning (of the coronavirus pandemic), and many have begun guarded in-person visitation, many residents have not seen a face without a mask in months," agency spokeswoman Janet Miller wrote in a news release.
The call for letter-writing comes three weeks after the Post Register published a story about how assisted living centers and nursing homes in eastern Idaho have begun similar pen pal programs.
“It’s very hard mentally to be in our room, all the time, 23 hours a day,” one of the first residents who signed up for the program said.
The pandemic news, this week, in eastern Idaho:
1: By the numbers
Hospitalizations reached new highs last week, with 70 total COVID-19 patients being treated in eastern Idaho hospitals on Wednesday; 65 were eastern Idahoans.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center was treating 50 virus patients Friday morning, spokeswoman Coleen Niemann said.
"Our hospital continues to operate at a very high (patient) census and COVID hospitalizations continue to increase," she said.
For the first time since Nov. 1, eastern Idaho reported less than 100 cases in a single day.
That was on Thanksgiving Day, when Eastern Idaho Public Health did not report. Most other daily coronavirus reports this month have brought over 200 new cases.
By last Tuesday, eastern Idaho recorded an average of 236 coronavirus cases each day in the past week, the Post Register finds. A week earlier, the seven-day case average was 208.
Recent reports from health officials should be taken with a grain of salt, writes Erin Kissane of the Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project. Kissane wrote last week that reporting will "flatten out or drop" during Thanksgiving week. And the following week, reporting will pick up pace again, causing tests, and reports of cases and deaths to apparently spike.
There are at least two important aspects of this pattern. Kissane notes that "the data we see early next week will reflect not only actual increases in cases, test, and deaths, but also the potentially very large backlog from the holiday."
And, Kissane writes, any spike in reporting so soon won't necessarily show that Thanksgiving gatherings caused cases to grow.
Case reporting is naturally delayed by several factors — it typically takes four or five days to show symptoms for the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Sometimes, symptoms take longer to show. Then, people contemplate getting tested. Once they get tested, specimens must be processed. In Eastern Idaho Public Health District, for instance, results for PCR tests take an average of 3.4 days to return.
2. What we know
The unrelenting growth first began in mid-September and has only shown a brief moment of decline in late October.
Testing is much more widespread now than during the early weeks of the pandemic. Access has continued to increase statewide, but that growth petered out this month in eastern Idaho.
By Friday afternoon, the state health department had not provided a breakdown of testing in each of Idaho's seven regional health districts for the week of Nov. 15 to Nov. 21. Only statewide numbers were provided for that period, which showed a slight dip in the number of PCR tests administered, accompanied by slight rises in the state's test positivity rate — from 18.2% to 19.4% – and the number of antigen tests completed.
Previous reporting on Eastern Idaho Public Health District showed that tests drastically declined while the positivity rate shot up, consistently giving the region the highest test positivity rate in a state that has one of the highest nationally. In the reporting period ending Nov. 14, 21.6% of all PCR tests returned positive in eastern Idaho.
National health experts say when 5% of tests return positive, most coronavirus cases are being reported.
The region has had more than 45 active cases per 10,000 people since Nov. 18. That's the threshold to be considered at the critical-risk level. That level doesn't necessarily entail more restrictions than existing mask mandates and event limits, but the regional health board may consider a stay-home order. Board members haven't addressed that possibility.
Four of eight counties are at the critical-risk level. Madison County consistently had an active case rate of more than 70 over the last week.
Eastern Idaho Public Health's board is set to meet 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Its meetings are livestreamed on YouTube.
3. Outbreaks have grown in high-risk facilities
A state report released Friday showed at least 49 new coronavirus cases were reported in eastern Idaho long-term care centers in the past week. Two new facilities have reported outbreaks. No new deaths were reported. At least 450 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths from COVID-19 are linked with 29 long-term care facilities in eastern Idaho.
Long-term care facilities often house people who are at high risk for severe complications from COVID-19. Statewide, long-term care centers are linked to 396 of Idaho’s roughly 900 deaths tied to COVID-19, as of Friday. The report says 272 long-term care centers are linked with 5,461 cases in Idaho.
Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare says a facility has an active outbreak if there has been a confirmed or probable case among staff or residents in the past 28 days.
Six outbreaks that were linked with 77 cases and seven deaths are resolved, meaning no cases were reported in those outbreaks in the past 28 days.
Agency spokesman Zachary Clark said that this week's long-term care center report includes cases and deaths reported by health districts up until Wednesday, Nov. 25. He said the cutoff for information to include in this weekly Friday report is typically Thursday.
Since March, more than 14,600 eastern Idahoans have contracted the coronavirus, over 523 have been hospitalized with the virus and at least 101 have died.
Just 5,028 total virus cases, 225 hospitalizations and 25 deaths were reported here at the end of September.
4: "COVID-exclusive" nursing homes
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Nov. 23 published a list of long-term care facilities it approved to exclusively house COVID-19 patients. Only six facilities were listed; five are in the Treasure Valley and one is in Twin Falls.
No facilities in eastern Idaho were listed, but a state group that coordinates guidance for outbreaks in facilities "continues to actively recruit for additional COVID-exclusive facilities, particularly in northern and eastern Idaho," the report says.