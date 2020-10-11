When schools reopened in late August, health officials expected a spike in COVID-19 cases. But they say it’s panned out much better than they once thought.
Bonneville County’s active case rate has hovered around 20 active cases per 10,000 residents since mid-August. That’s twice the rate at which the health board issues mandates.
Yet, it didn’t balloon, despite thousands of kids returning to classrooms.
“We really feel like that’s a win. That we are doing things right,” health district Director Geri Rackow said at Thursday’s health board meeting. “That people are doing their best to follow our recommendations. ... Is it perfect? No. But I honestly expected that rate to bump up a little more when school went back into session, so I think we should acknowledge that as a success.”
“I think it’s through the efforts of those residents and the schools, that we’ve been able to stay somewhat steady throughout this,” said epidemiologist James Corbett.
The number of new cases added each day in the region, on average, rose from roughly 50 in late August to more than 100 now, according to the Post Register’s analysis of public health data.
The pandemic news, this week, in eastern Idaho:
1. The spike, in context
Each day since Sept. 24, an average of more than 100 cases have been reported in eastern Idaho.
More than 2,000 cases were reported in the region in September. And the first eight days of October alone have brought nearly 1,000 new cases.
Hospitals, meanwhile, report that beds are filling up with more virus patients and that staff resources are being stretched thin, but yet not to levels that widely interfere with their ability to care for patients. Around 4% of all reported virus cases in eastern Idaho become hospitalized, the health district says.
Last week, the health district reported four COVID-19 deaths of Bonneville County residents. All were in their 70s.
Eastern Idaho’s 31 COVID-19 deaths are concentrated in more populous counties: 20 Bonneville residents; 3 Fremont residents; 3 Jefferson residents; 2 Madison residents; 1 Custer resident; and 1 Teton resident. At least nine of the 31 deaths here are linked with long-term care centers, while more than half of all COVID-19 deaths overall come from long-term care centers.
Last week, Idaho surpassed 500 deaths from COVID-19.
Eastern Idaho’s surge of new virus cases cannot be solely explained by more testing. While testing has increased throughout the region and state, health officials say testing is still mostly reserved for people who display symptoms of the virus.
At Thursday’s regional health board meeting, Madison County representative Brent Mendenhall asked if “more testing (is) going on in a county, wouldn’t that result in more active cases?”
Corbett, the epidemiologist, said that isn’t the most accurate explanation when testing is still limited.
2. Testing still strugglesIn a state with one of the worst test positivity rates in the nation, according to several national virus trackers, eastern Idaho continually has the worst rate of all seven regions.
The latest state reporting says 18.8% of coronavirus tests for eastern Idaho residents returned positive between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3. That’s been rising steadily since mid-September, when 11.7% of tests returned positive here.
Since mid-July, more than 10% of coronavirus tests have returned positive in eastern Idaho. Health experts say when 5% or less tests return positive, most cases of the virus are being reported.
3. Outbreaks continue growing in long-term care centers
A state report released Friday showed at least 18 new coronavirus cases were reported in 20 eastern Idaho long-term care facilities last week. Three more facilities reported active outbreaks, and two more deaths were reported. At least 158 coronavirus cases and nine deaths from COVID-19 are linked with long-term care facilities in eastern Idaho.
Long-term care facilities often house people who are at high risk for severe complications from COVID-19. Statewide, long-term care centers are linked to 283 of Idaho’s more than 500 deaths tied to COVID-19, as of Friday. The report says long-term care centers are linked with 2,987 cases in Idaho.
Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare says a facility has an active outbreak if there has been a confirmed or probable case among staff or residents in the past 28 days.
At least 12 facility outbreaks in eastern Idaho are active, accounting for 113 total cases. Eight outbreaks that were linked with 45 cases are resolved, meaning no cases were reported in those outbreaks in the past 28 days.