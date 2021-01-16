This week brought more positive COVID-19 metrics.
Around the state, and locally, more tests were administered. A smaller portion of virus tests returned positive. A local vaccine registration tool is here; a state tool is coming soon. And the timeline for Idaho's COVID-19 vaccine effort shifted up a month, estimating that the general public could access vaccines in May instead of June.
But things that could compromise progress are creeping up, federal health officials said Friday.
A more infectious coronavirus strain will grip the nation in months, which would lead to "MORE SPREAD — MORE CASES — MORE DEATHS," according to a Centers for Disease Control graphic that the Washington Post cited, and news broke that federal vaccine reserves were already depleted when the Trump administration told states they would send both vaccine doses at once. Friday's news of depleted reserves will significantly slow down the projected future rate of vaccine administration.
In a statement late Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said the state's weekly COVID-19 vaccine dose allocation will rise 2 to 5 percent, to 20,950 doses, "for the foreseeable future." There will not be, as the department points out, "a large increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses," which states had expected after the federal government said it was reversing its policy of holding back second doses to give to states when vaccine recipients need them in three to four weeks.
Pandemic news, this week, in eastern Idaho:
1: Virus tests, cases rise
Eastern Idaho's coronavirus cases steadily declined following Dec. 9, when the health district was averaging 230 new cases daily. The past week has reversed some of those gains, but current rates are still nowhere near the incredibly high rates in late fall and early winter.
The health district added about 100 cases each day last week, a rise from the 70 to 80 daily case averages the first week of this year. Hospitalizations slightly rose as well.
However, hospital leaders and virus experts say the post-holiday spike that they expected would occur is, so far, panning out to be much smaller than anticipated.
"Our COVID numbers have been remarkably decreasing," Dr. Kenneth Krell, intensive care unit director at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, said of his patient load. "We are still having staffing issues. We still have our surge capacity beds open, but I think we have to be pleased … that we have not seen the increase in case numbers that many of us, including me, had expected we'd see over the holidays."
Krell told the City Club of Idaho Falls on Wednesday that even when case reporting is spotty, as it was during the winter holidays, "what is reliable is patients currently hospitalized. … Those numbers don't lie, so I think there is a reality to the downward trend in cases that we're seeing here."
Coronavirus tests, meanwhile, are finally rising again toward typical levels the region saw during the fall after a big holiday dip.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's most recent data show that more tests were administered locally and statewide the week ending in Jan. 9, marking the most significant increase in test numbers since a decline around Christmas and New Year's.
That rise was big in eastern Idaho. Compared to the previous week's total PCR numbers (1,746), the week of Jan. 9 saw twice as many of the virus gold standard tests (4,011).
Those increases come with declines in the rate of tests that return positive statewide (15.7% to 11.4%) and regionally in eastern Idaho (11.2% to 7.3%). Last week's numbers put the region the closest it has been since June to the 5% test positivity benchmark that national health experts say signals the virus is being monitored adequately; it's also only the fourth time the region has had a test positivity rate lower than 10% since early July.
Eastern Idaho Public Health's free PCR testing program, supported through the federal government, is being extended until February, health district Director Geri Rackow said at Thursday's health board meeting.
Following the weekslong declining caseloads, eastern Idaho's health board voted Thursday to repeal mandates in three rural counties. One, Lemhi County, was repealed immediately, but the other two mandates would only be lifted if Custer and Fremont counties' active case rates remained below 15 per 10,000 people. Fremont did; Custer did not.
In total, five counties in eastern Idaho (Bonneville, Custer, Jefferson, Madison and Teton) are under mask mandates by the health board. Three are in the health district's moderate-risk level, with between 15 and 30 active cases per 10,000. Rates of spread are higher in Madison County, which is at the high-risk level, and Teton County, which is at the critical-risk level.
While the region sees its cases and hospitalizations calm, the CDC warned that a coronavirus variant suspected to be 50% more infectious will account for most U.S. infections by March. The global virus death toll surpassed 2 million on Friday, according to the Associated Press.
2: Bigger pool of people means more shots in arms
State officials on Tuesday, hours after the Trump administration announced it would be sending both first and second doses all at once, said they were figuring out the impacts of that new policy. As the Washington Post reports, though, federal health officials were "shipping out what was available beginning at the end of December."
The state health department's statement Friday afternoon did not address how the federal supply issues would affect state vaccine timeline estimates.
"Along with other states, Idaho is requesting more accurate, timely, and forward-looking estimates of doses Idaho will receive from the federal government," the statement reads. "DHW has committed to being transparent as we quickly work to support enrolled provider organizations as they vaccinate as many people as possible during this rapidly evolving situation."
Earlier in the week, health officials were praising Gov. Brad Little's approval of the second vaccine priority group — teachers, first responders, people age 65 and up, and other essential workers — as a crucial step in getting shots into people's arms as quickly as possible.
"Vaccines that are sitting in a shelf and not in people's arms are not going to be helping us," Krell said, agreeing with other state and regional vaccine planners that having a wider group of people to give shots to will ease the process.
A slideshow that health district clinic director Amy Gamett presented Thursday said hospitals and the health district have received the bulk of the 13,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses that have come to medical providers in Eastern Idaho Public Health district's eight counties. Of the allocated doses, 9,325 are first doses and 3,975 are second doses. Last week, the health district was allocated to receive around 2,000 shots.
In all, the state health department says 4,202 people in Eastern Idaho Public Health district have received their first COVID-19 shot; 637 have gotten their second shot.
The only two currently approved COVID-19 shots in the U.S., by Pfizer and Moderna, require second doses to be most protective.
3: Cases growing faster in long-term care facilities
A state report released Friday showed at least 66 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths were reported in eastern Idaho long-term care centers last week. No facility reported a new outbreak.
At least 701 coronavirus cases and 45 deaths from COVID-19 are linked with 30 long-term care facilities in eastern Idaho. Growing the region's total cases by 10%, last week brought the highest rate of increase in the past month. In the week ending Dec. 11, cases rose 14%. Between then and now cases rose only by single-digit percentage points.
Long-term care facilities often house people who are at high risk for severe complications from COVID-19. Statewide as of Friday morning, long-term care facilities are linked to 673 of Idaho’s nearly 1,600 deaths tied to COVID-19. The report says 308 long-term care facilities are linked with 8,309 cases in Idaho.