In a Thursday visit to Idaho Falls, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told public officials that testing and mask use must become more widespread in eastern Idaho, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health Director Geri Rackow.
Birx's visit comes days after Gov. Brad Little reissued some coronavirus related restrictions, but refused a statewide mask mandate, in the midst of a statewide surge that has stressed hospitals and made Idaho one of the nation's hotspots for new cases.
Birx has been on a nationwide tour through states. When Birx recently visited Bismarck, North Dakota, she called low compliance with public health guidelines in the capital city the lowest "that we have seen," the Associated Press reported.
Rackow told the Post Register on Friday that she and other Idaho public health officials met privately with Birx. Birx also held a general session with community leaders, including local public officials and higher education administrators.
In eastern Idaho, testing has mostly been recommended for people who are experiencing symptoms. The region has continually had the highest test positivity rate of all seven Idaho public health districts.
"Increased testing is going to help all of us, but that's not a reality right now in eastern Idaho specifically," Rackow said. "… But when we get more testing and are able to identify asymptomatic people and get them isolated, it's really going to help control the spread."
Rackow also said Birx commented on the low rate of mask use in eastern Idaho. "That is something that seemed to be concerning to her because that's one of the few things we can do to slow the spread," Rackow said.
The task force Birx serves on recommended in early October that officials in Idaho issue a mask mandate and potentially fine people who don't comply.
Roger Christensen, chairman of Bonneville County Commissioners, was at the larger meeting with Birx.
"My takeaway was they want to make sure everybody recognizes how serious this is and how serious this could be," he said in an interview on Friday.
Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee also publicized the meeting in a news release on Friday.
“Dr. Birx emphasized that our safety guidelines and campus operations are on target,” Satterlee said in the news release. “She also reiterated that a mask mandate works, and that ties in directly with our campus efforts, and the efforts of all other public higher education institutions in Idaho.”
The pandemic news, this week, in eastern Idaho:
1. Stage 3 announcement precedes bad virus metrics
Last week brought more grim milestones for COVID-19 in eastern Idaho and across the state.
It's the first time Little put the state back into Stage 3 of his four-step re-opening plan — reissuing a ban on indoor gatherings of more than 50 people, capping outdoor events at 25% capacity, requiring masks inside long-term care centers and requiring social distancing at all gatherings.
Days later, record numbers of Idahoans were hospitalized with the virus and the state surpassed 600 deaths.
For two straight weeks, eastern Idaho has set single-week records for the highest number of reported COVID-19 deaths. The 19 deaths reported in the last two weeks of October account for about one-third of the 52 deaths recorded here since March; a total of 12 deaths were reported last week, one of which was reported Friday.
Little again refused repeated calls from doctors for a statewide mask mandate. The latest came this week, as hospitals in southcentral and northern Idaho said they were stressed treating a wave of COVID-19 patients.
Idaho's neighbor to the southwest, Oregon, has more than twice the population. But, as Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson noted on Thursday, Oregon has reported fewer than one hundred more deaths than Idaho.
One key difference? Oregon's governor issued a mask mandate months ago.
2. Testing
The rate of tests that returned positive in eastern Idaho soared last week — rising from 22.5% (a record high) to 27.4% — as the number of tests conducted in a week dropped from about 4,000 to 2,650.
Eastern Idaho has long had the highest test positivity rate of all seven health districts in the state. But the region's sharp rise last week is the most dramatic it's been. National health experts say that when positivity rates are below 5%, most people who have the virus are being tested.
"Higher positivity rates can be attributed to more virus circulating in the community," health district spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said in a text on Friday. "Also, the state's calculating doesn't include all testing that is being done in the state."
In total, more than 9,500 eastern Idahoans have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic started. About 360 have been hospitalized.
Though testing has increased in eastern Idaho from the early days of the pandemic, health officials have said that more testing can't solely explain the rise in new cases, as most people who get tested are experiencing symptoms. That means few asymptomatic people are being tested, though the CDC estimates 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic.
3. LTC outbreak update
A state report released Friday showed that cases spiked in long-term care centers last week, adding 526 cases statewide.
In eastern Idaho facilities, at least 36 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths were reported. Two new facilities have reported outbreaks. At least 253 coronavirus cases and nine deaths from COVID-19 are linked with 25 long-term care facilities in eastern Idaho.
Long-term care facilities often house people who are at high risk for severe complications from COVID-19. Statewide, long-term care centers are linked to 309 of Idaho’s more than 600 deaths tied to COVID-19, as of Friday. The report says long-term care centers are linked with 3,815 cases in Idaho.
Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare says a facility has an active outbreak if there has been a confirmed or probable case among staff or residents in the past 28 days.
At least 18 facility outbreaks in eastern Idaho are active, accounting for 159 total cases. Eight outbreaks that were linked with 94 cases and eight deaths are resolved, meaning no cases were reported in those outbreaks in the past 28 days.