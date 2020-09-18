Days before Bonneville High School discovered a student with coronavirus was at school, prompting the school to close Wednesday and Thursday, health experts discussed Bonneville Joint School District 93's curious new 7-day isolation policy.
The only doctor who serves on Eastern Idaho Public Health's board, Barbara Nelson, asked local infectious disease expert Dr. Martha Buitrago what she thought of the new policy.
"I think that's terrible. I think most patients would be symptomatic by day 14," Buitrago said at the Sept. 14 health board meeting.
When Bonneville Joint School District 93 passed the 7-day isolation policy on Sept. 9, Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme recognized it was the first aspect of the district's reopening plan that the health district hadn't approved.
Woolstenhulme told the Post Register on Sept. 10 that the school district’s attorney “felt that this was the right decision” because of the normal length of time it takes for coronavirus symptoms to appear. Buitrago said by seven days, less than 50% of patients would be symptomatic.
The NCAA is using the 14-day isolation time, noted board Chairman Bryon Reed.
"If we're seeing that on a national level, I wish we would see it here universally as well," he said.
The pandemic news, this week, in eastern Idaho:
1: Hotspots keep burning
Madison County is one of the state's worst hotspots this week, but eastern and southeastern Idaho continues to dominate the top ten chart for counties with the highest rate of spread.
Six counties across the two regions were listed, on Friday, in the state's top ten counties for new cases per capita this week. That's the same proportion as last week and the week before.
This week's breakdown for eastern and southeastern Idaho's hotspots are: Clark, 2nd; Madison, 3rd; Power, 4th; Custer, 5th; Bonneville, 7th; Jefferson, 8th.
Five eastern Idaho counties have mask mandates issued by the regional health board: Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Madison.
Other virus tracking news:
— For another week, the rate of coronavirus tests that return positive in eastern Idaho is higher than in any of Idaho's other six public health district regions. The latest reporting by Eastern Idaho Public Health says, on Sept. 12, 13% of tests returned positive here, well above the 5% that national health experts say indicates most coronavirus cases are being reported. Eastern Idaho's testing positivity rate hasn't dropped below 10% since July 19.
— Data on total hospital and intensive care unit bed use shows 50% of the region's hospital capacity has been generally used in recent weeks, a trend that continues. In total, around 180 eastern Idaho residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The number of active hospitalizations for the disease remain steady, around two dozen, which is slightly under the hospitalization peak in late August.
2: Long-term care center outbreaks stall
Two long-term care facilities reported new outbreaks in eastern Idaho, pushing the total number of facilities with outbreaks here to 16, the case total to 121 and the death toll to six. Last week, only 14 had outbreaks, which was no change from the week prior.
That's according to a report by the state Department of Health and Welfare released Friday. The state releases the report each week on outbreaks in long-term care facilities, which often house people who are at high risk for severe complications from COVID-19.
Statewide, long-term care centers are linked to 243 of Idaho’s 434 deaths tied to COVID-19, as of Friday. The report says long-term care centers are linked with 2,424 cases in Idaho.
Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare says a facility has an active outbreak if there has been a confirmed or probable case among staff or residents in the past 28 days.
At least seven facility outbreaks in eastern Idaho are active, accounting for 103 total cases. Nine smaller outbreaks are resolved, meaning no cases were reported in the past 28 days.