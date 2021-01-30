Health officials in eastern and southeastern Idaho are bracing for a "surge" in COVID-19 vaccine demand.
More than a quarter-million Idaho seniors will be eligible for the shot come Monday in a process that state officials say could take two months or longer to complete. The state currently receives 24,000 first vaccine doses weekly from the federal government, a number that officials hope will rise while pharmaceutical companies expand manufacturing and several other vaccine candidates approach federal reviews for safety and effectiveness.
"We understand that many people want to be vaccinated as soon as possible. We are asking for patience as we deal with a vaccine supply that is not sufficient to meet our demands," Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said in a news release.
"We want people to understand that" the number of seniors who can now get shots "is very large," Eastern Idaho Public Health spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said in a separate news release. About 30,000 seniors live in the health district "and we anticipate a large percentage of these individuals will want to be vaccinated."
Seniors who want to find vaccine providers can call or visit their health district's website.
Eastern Idaho Public Health provides health services to eight counties in the eastern corner of the state, including Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton. Find a list of vaccine providers online at bit.ly/39w64ex. The health district requires appointments for its vaccine clinics.
The Eastern Idaho health district's vaccine scheduling hotlines open 9 a.m. Jan. 30 for those without internet access.
If you live in Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison or Teton counties, call 208-533-3235. Custer County residents should call 208-879-2504. For Lemhi County, the health district said its website will have info on "a different process" to schedule vaccines. "Phone lines will be closed once all appointments are filled" for health district clinics, according to the news release.
Teton County will have a vaccination clinic each week "for the foreseeable future," the release said. Find more info at coronavirus-response-tetonidaho.hub.arcgis.com.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health spans eight counties — Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power. Find a list of vaccine providers to schedule appointments at siphidaho.org/covid19-vaccine-clinics.php or call 208-234-5875.
When coming to a vaccine clinic in eastern Idaho, Taylor said, "bring identification documenting your age or employment status," wear a shirt that gives access to your upper arm and "please wear a mask to protect yourself and the clinic staff." Taylor said people should "make every effort to keep" scheduled appointments or "contact us to cancel" to reduce the chance of wasting vaccine doses, which expire.
Vaccines should be free. Clinics may charge an administration fee.
The only COVID-19 vaccines that have received emergency approval in the U.S., by Pfizer and Moderna, require two doses for maximum protection.
The COVID-19 vaccine is considered to cause more side effects than other vaccines such as flu shots. Potential mild side effects include low-grade fevers and fatigue. Officials monitor and report adverse reactions
People eligible for vaccines can choose to get inoculated at any time.
To sign up to be notified once your priority group is eligible for vaccines, visit either eiph.idaho.gov/Home/Hot%20Topics/Coronavirus/COVID_VaccineNotification.html for eastern Idaho or siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php for southeastern Idaho.
The pandemic news, this week, in eastern Idaho:
1: Federal report highlights Idaho's progress
The Biden Administration began publicly releasing copies of the weekly reports that the White House COVID-19 Task Force delivers to states. The reports compare virus metrics in that state to national trends. Previously, under former President Donald Trump's administration, journalists had to request them from public officials, including governors' offices.
The report issued Jan. 24 said Idaho hospitals weren't seeing the same influx of patients that hospitals in some other states have, but the state remained in the red for new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
Idaho had the nation's 30th highest rate of new cases between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22, according to the report.
The Jan. 24 report said 72,424 Idahoans, or 4.1% of the state's population, had received at least their first vaccine dose. That number has grown since then.
More than 114,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Idaho, as of Friday morning. Almost 74,000 people in Idaho have received their first shot. Over 20,000 people have received their second shot. Both currently approved virus vaccines, by Pfizer and Moderna, require two shots for maximum protection.
The publicly released reports under Biden do not include the task force's typical recommendations for states and local governments. In past Idaho reports, the task force recommended that the state, at different times, close bars and gyms, move K-12 schools online and enforce mask mandates by doling out fines.
Meanwhile, in eastern Idaho, daily coronavirus case rates dropped to 55 on Jan. 28, averaged over the past week. The region hasn't seen that low of a case rate since mid-September. On Jan. 21, the region's daily case rate was 72. On Jan. 14, the rate was 87.
2: Cases grew 0.125% in local long-term care facilities
A state report released Friday showed just a single new coronavirus case was reported in eastern Idaho long-term care centers last week. No facilities reported new outbreaks or deaths.
At least 803 coronavirus cases and 49 deaths from COVID-19 are linked with 30 long-term care facilities in eastern Idaho. The week's lull follows big gains the previous two weeks of January, with a 14% rise in cases (101) and four new deaths reported the week ending Jan. 22, as well a 10% case rise (66)and six new deaths reported the week ending Jan. 15. Most weeks in December only brought single-digit percentage point case rises.
Long-term care facilities often house people who are at high risk for severe complications from COVID-19. Statewide as of Friday morning, long-term care facilities are linked to 707 of Idaho’s over 1,720 deaths from COVID-19. The report says outbreaks in 313 long-term care facilities are linked with 8,596 cases in Idaho.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released guidance Wednesday that close contacts of COVID-19 cases in long-term care centers should continue isolating for a full 14 days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December reduced COVID-19 quarantine time. The federal agency said close contacts who don't develop symptoms may stop isolating 10 days after initial virus exposure, or even as short as seven days if they test negative.
"Shortening the duration of quarantine is designed to reduce the burden of quarantine on individuals while accepting a small increased risk of post-quarantine secondary transmission," the new state guidance reads. "Given the vulnerable nature of long-term care facility residents and the potential severe impacts of COVID-19, including severe illness, hospitalization, or death, a full 14-day quarantine period continues to be recommended in this setting."