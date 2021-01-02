The last week of 2020 might provide some hope that, after all, 2021 will turn over a new leaf.
A clearer picture emerged of when every Idahoan might be able to get the vaccine.
Rare, good news broke about declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, with a federal report highlighting progress on several key COVID-19 indicators in Idaho.
Cases in eastern Idaho hit a three-month low.
And state officials say residents in long-term care facilities, where fast-spreading outbreaks are tied to 40% of Idaho’s over 1,400 COVID-19 deaths, are beginning to receive vaccine doses.
The pandemic news, this week, in eastern Idaho:
1: Vaccines trickle in
By Wednesday night, Idaho had received 56,225 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and administered less than 16,000 doses, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Health care workers and long-term care facilities staff and residents are receiving it in the first wave of vaccinations, the department said in a news release. Another 1,950 doses are expected Thursday.
State officials estimate essential workers and Idahoans over 75 years old can begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine by February. A timeline released by the health department says the last two phases of vaccine distribution — for Idahoans over 65 years old and adults with high-risk medical conditions, and for the general public — will begin in April and May, respectively.
“Even though this year has tried our souls in every way possible, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” state Health Director Dave Jeppesen said in a Dec. 18 blog entry.
2. For now, cases are down. Whether they’ll stay low is unclear
Infection rates did a complete about-face last month in the region.
After climbing steadily and rapidly in mid-September, October and November — interfering with hospitals’ ability to provide typical levels of care — cases started dropping.
At first, the decline could have been written off simply by under-reporting after Thanksgiving. Health officials generally weren’t reporting cases and many testing sites closed, which led experts to warn that the numbers ought to be taken with a grain of salt.
Cases remained high the first week of December, hitting a peak seven-day case average of 230 on Dec. 9, then steadily dropping down to below 150 by Dec. 15 and below 100 on Dec. 26. (The health district reported 0 cases on Dec. 25.)
“We’ll see if we stay there,” Dr. Kenneth Krell, intensive care unit director for Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, said about hospitals being able to maintain patient loads. He said on Wednesday, only 18 patients were in EIRMC’s ICU with less than 30 staffed ICU beds. He hopes the reprieve “gives us encouragement that” hospitals can “provide care, as we do, throughout the rest of this mess.”
3. Testing
Public health experts warn that case declines don’t always indicate that the virus is being successfully abated. It could just be that people aren’t getting tested — which may or may not mean people are contracting the virus less frequently.
Local testing data released by the state show that test positivity rates dropped by multiple percentage points in Idaho and eastern Idaho, a region that has long had the highest rate in a state with one of the nation’s highest rates.
The week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 19 brought the biggest single-week decline, slicing eastern Idaho’s incredibly high 24.2% positivity rate to 7.2%. It’s also the first dip of more than three percentage points that eastern Idaho has seen since early September. The region is now the closest it has been, since late June, to the 5% benchmark, which national health experts say shows the virus is being adequately monitored.
Accompanying the positivity rate decline is a huge boost in PCR tests, with over 6,000 being processed the second week of December, a single-week high. The rapid rise follows two weeks of slightly more PCR test reports than in November, when testing dropped.
Health district spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said testing is down now, but state test data for the week of Christmas was not available Thursday afternoon. She said it isn’t clear whether this is caused by people not seeking testing or infections actually declining.
4. Hospitalizations have slowed
Two metrics that aren’t subject to the same under-reporting when testing is down are the number of people who end up in the hospital, and the number of people who die.
Throughout December, hospitalizations also dropped a lot.
In the last week of November, two of 37 staffed ICU beds in Idaho Falls hospitals were free — leading one hospital to informally ration care and another to suspend some non-emergent procedures. By the third week of December, six of 33 staffed ICU beds were free between the same two city hospitals.
Does that seem promising? Sort of. But Krell and Taylor agreed earlier this week that time will tell whether trends continue.
“We’re too damn close to the end of this for people to get sick and die unnecessarily when there’s an end in sight,” Krell said. “So I think we’ve still got to maintain some real vigilance.”
5. Most deaths reported in fall, winter
Since March, about 19,700 eastern Idahoans have reportedly contracted the coronavirus, over 730 have been hospitalized with the virus and at least 171 have died.
An overwhelming proportion of all coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in eastern Idahoans were reported in the last three months of 2020. Just 5,028 total virus cases, 225 hospitalizations and 25 deaths were reported here at the end of September.
The rate at which deaths were reported remained low this summer. By Aug. 1, only three people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in the eight-county health district. During the last three months of the year, total deaths almost doubled each month for the region:
— August 31: 14 total deaths
— September 30: 25 total deaths
— October 31: 54 total deaths
— November 30: 106 total deaths
— December 30: 171 total deaths
6. Outbreaks grew more slowly
in long-term care facilities
The Post Register’s review of state reports showed at least 126 new coronavirus cases and 19 new deaths were reported in eastern Idaho long-term care centers over the past four weeks. Only one new facility reported an outbreak.
At least 576 coronavirus cases and 32 deaths from COVID-19 are linked with 30 long-term care facilities in eastern Idaho.
The week ending in Dec. 11 added the most cases in a single week, with 54 cases. Cases only rose by single digit rates for four of the past five weeks, compared to rates over 10% and even, once, 20% during the last three weeks of November.
Long-term care facilities often house people who are at high risk for severe complications from COVID-19. Statewide, long-term care centers are linked to 565 of Idaho’s over 1,400 deaths tied to COVID-19. The report says 209 long-term care facilities are linked with 6,363 cases in Idaho.
Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare says a facility has an active outbreak if there has been a confirmed or probable case among staff or residents in the past 28 days.