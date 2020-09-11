Like plans to levy and lift social restrictions, the virus comes in stages.
Infections. Confirmed cases. Then, weeks later, hospitalizations. And, even later, deaths.
Eastern Idaho counties are hitting those stages differently. But across the region, it's been seeing more and more deaths. Fourteen of all 19 COVID-19 related deaths in eastern Idaho were reported in the past month — five came this week, including that of a Bonneville County woman in her 30s, only the second person younger than 40 to have died from COVID in Idaho.
On Friday, health officials reported the death of a woman in her 80s who lived in Madison County died of COVID-19, the first death in that county. They also reported the death of a Bonneville County man in his 90s. Fourteen of the 19 deaths in eastern Idaho were of Bonneville County residents; three were of Fremont County residents; and one was of a Jefferson County resident.
The pandemic news, this week, in eastern Idaho:
1: Madison nears mandates, nearby counties remain as state hotspots
At Thursday's Eastern Idaho Public Health board meeting, where officials voted to lift mandates in two counties — Teton and Jefferson — one other county landed on the board's radar: Madison.
Madison is the only county in EIPH's eight-county jurisdiction that has yet to see a mask mandate and event restrictions from the regional health board. It's the third most populous county here, about 30 miles from Idaho Falls, and it's seeing cases climb.
"We have to be taking a look at Madison," the county's representative on the regional health board, Brent Mendenhall, said near the end of Thursday's meeting. "... Just as much as we take these ... counties off (mandates), we need to put counties on. "
He continued: "I am in no anxious mode or in any hurry to have an order placed on Madison County, whatsoever. But we have seen these orders be effective. And I'm looking out for the welfare of Madison County."
EIPH's health board will meet 7 a.m. Monday. The agenda had not been posted as of Friday afternoon. Board chairman Bryon Reed said the meeting will be canceled if Madison County doesn't stay above the threshold of 10 active cases per 10,000 residents for three days, total. Madison was above the threshold both Wednesday and Thursday.
Eastern Idaho's coronavirus infection rate continues to show slight declines, but case rates still remain above what they were before the spike in July and early August. According to state tracking, as of Friday, six counties in eastern and southeastern Idaho were listed in the top 10 counties for new cases, per capita, in the past seven days.
- In second, Power County, with 7,700 residents — 27.9 seven-day moving average incident rate per 100,000 people
- In fourth, Bingham County, with 47,000 residents — 23.2 case rate
- In sixth, Butte County, with 2,600 residents — 22 case rate
- In seventh, Bonneville County, with 120,000 residents — 21.2 case rate
- In eighth, Madison County, with 40,000 residents — 20.8 case rate
- In tenth, Clark County, with 850 residents — 16.9 case rate
- In twelfth, Fremont County, with 13,100 residents — 14.2 case rate
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain relatively low, and bed capacity remains high in eastern Idaho. Hospitals here saw more patients in intensive care unit beds this week — about 57% of ICU beds and 47% of all hospital beds were occupied on Sept. 8, the last day of reporting available.
Testing struggles continue here. State reporting, accurate as of Sept. 5, says 13% of coronavirus tests return positive in eastern Idaho, the highest rate of Idaho's seven health districts. Since July 13, eastern Idaho's test positivity rate hasn't dropped below 10%, local reporting shows, which is well above the 5% threshold that national health experts say indicates most cases are being reported.
Three counties in eastern Idaho currently have mask mandates and event restrictions by the EIPH health board: Bonneville, Jefferson and Custer. Jefferson's is set to end Saturday, if its cases stay low Friday evening.
2: Outbreaks slow in area long-term care facilities
Last week, 14 facilities in EIPH's eight counties had outbreaks, amounting to 92 cases and four deaths.
A new report by the state, released Friday, said no facilities reported new outbreaks and that most outbreaks are now resolved. But the few facilities with active outbreaks had seen their caseloads grow, pushing the region's total to 99 cases and five deaths.
Statewide, long-term care centers are linked to 227 of Idaho’s 407 deaths tied to COVID-19, as of Friday. The report says long-term care centers are linked with 2,297 cases in Idaho.
Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare, which issues the weekly update on long-term care center outbreaks, says a facility has an active outbreak if there has been a confirmed or probable case among staff or residents in the past 28 days.
At least four facility outbreaks in eastern Idaho are active, accounting for 85 total cases. Ten smaller outbreaks are resolved, meaning no cases were reported in the past 28 days.