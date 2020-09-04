Weeks after the spike in July and early August, eastern Idaho appears to be seeing the next stage: A wave of deaths.
Punctuating the tallies on the death toll is a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that confirmed what experts have been saying from the start: People with health conditions, such as heart, lung disease, diabetes and obesity, are more susceptible to complications and deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The report said 94% of people who died also had other health conditions. Virus skeptics clung to the findings as another excuse to dismiss the pandemic's severity.
Early Thursday morning, Dr. Kenneth Krell, the director of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center's intensive care unit spoke to nearby health officials. Eastern Idaho Public Health Director Geri Rackow had said the new CDC report spawned a "misleading narrative." She asked Krell to explain it.
Other health conditions "make them more susceptible," but "by no means are they dying" from those health conditions, Krell said. COVID kills them.
"Make no mistake. Those patients would be alive today, if it were not for contracting COVID," he said. "This is not like influenza."
The pandemic news, this week, in eastern Idaho:
1. Deaths
In the past three weeks, Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported 10 deaths of residents within the region. That's two-thirds of the 15 deaths the health district confirmed since the pandemic started.
Twelve of those 15 deaths are of Bonneville County residents; two are of Fremont County residents; one is of a Jefferson County resident. At least four of Bonneville's deaths have been linked with two long-term care facilities.
Hospitalizations and deaths tend to trail new case reports. The region's spike took hold in July.
2. Hotspots and hospitalizations
Bonneville County has added the second most number of cases in the state, 159 in the past seven days, as of Friday. Only Ada County surpasses that, with roughly 300 new cases.
And though Eastern Idaho Public Health has lifted restrictions in three rural counties here, area counties remain as hotspots for new cases:
— Clark County has the highest number of new cases, per capita, over the last week in the state, as of Friday. That figure wildly fluctuates, though, because Clark is Idaho's sparsest county; about 850 people live there.
— Another rural county, Custer, came in second. Eastern Idaho health officials mandated masks and restricted events there on Thursday.
— Bonneville County has the seventh-highest rate of new cases, statewide.
— Jefferson County came in ninth.
— In southeastern Idaho, rural Butte and Power counties had the fifth and sixth highest rates of new cases, respectively, in the state last week.
Locally, hospital capacity has improved steadily in recent weeks.
About 50% of ICU beds and all hospital beds in eastern Idaho are being used, as of Friday. That follows weeks of around 70 to 80% of ICU beds being filled here. Summer's trauma season is winding down, hospital officials and data report, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined.
3. Outbreaks
Eastern Idaho long-term care facilities continue to see outbreaks.
Last week, about 13 facilities here had outbreaks, amounting to 74 cases and two deaths. A new report by the state, released Friday, said the outbreaks had grown to 14 facilities, accounting for 92 cases and four deaths.
Statewide, long-term care centers are linked to 212 of Idaho's 372 deaths tied to COVID-19, as of Friday. The report says long-term care centers are linked with 2,192 cases statewide.
Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare, which issues the weekly update on long-term care center outbreaks, says a facility has an active outbreak if there has been a confirmed or probable case among staff or residents in the past 28 days.
At least 14 facility outbreaks in eastern Idaho are active. Only one, in Jefferson County, has resolved; that was resolved July 31. Most outbreaks continue to be concentrated in Bonneville County.
Eastern Idaho's long-term care facility outbreaks largely ramped up in August.