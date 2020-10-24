On the heels of eastern Idaho health officials' move away from more coronavirus-related restrictions, the region had the deadliest week yet.
By Friday, health officials had reported nine new virus deaths within a week, increasing the region's death toll by 28%. Two new deaths were reported Friday. In total, 41 eastern Idahoans and over 550 Idahoans have died from COVID-19 since March.
The week's new deaths, which health district spokeswoman Mimi Taylor confirmed was a single-week high, follow a surge of new cases and hospitalizations that has continued to rise week after week.
Regional health officials, meanwhile, have moved away from issuing more mandates. They seemed exasperated in early October by the beginning of a surge caused by people not abiding by their restrictions.
Those mask mandates and event caps are staying in place. But recently, officials have turned toward finding ways to instill "personal responsibility" to adopt safety measures voluntarily. Their new plan hasn't been released yet.
The pandemic, this week, in eastern Idaho:
1: The deadliest week yet
The past three weeks have been the worst, for both new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations of eastern Idahoans.
University of Idaho researchers estimate 1 in 30 eastern Idahoans are transmitting the virus. More than 3,300 eastern Idahoans contracted the virus in the first 22 days of October, according to the health district's count. At least 100 eastern Idahoans were hospitalized with COVID-19; 45 were in the hospital on Thursday.
In total, nearby hospitals on Thursday were treating 51 patients with COVID-19, including patients who live outside of eastern Idaho. Hospital representatives previously said their resources were becoming stressed a few weeks ago, but they said last week that they're handling the surge of new patients better now.
More than 300 eastern Idahoans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. By Sunday, a total of 8,500 eastern Idahoans will likely have contracted the virus. Bonneville and Madison counties are state hotspots.
The Post Register's virus tracking shows the rate of new cases has increased steadily this month, peaking on Oct. 19 with a seven-day-rolling average of 172 cases.
2: Some rare good testing news
Eastern Idaho's testing struggles could see some relief with three new developments announced last week.
First, Crush the Curve Idaho and Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare announced Thursday that more than 150 long-term care facilities have registered for their program to expand testing through federal CARES Act funds. More than half of Idaho's deaths are linked with long-term care centers.
Second, eastern Idaho health district Director Geri Rackow announced Thursday that the health district had received a round of new rapid testing from the state. Those tests are designated for schools.
"We're working with local providers in each of the eight counties (in our jurisdiction)," Rackow said. The health district will receive more rounds of rapid testing, she said.
Third, the state health department said it is partnering with get-tested-covid19.org, a national database that helps people find the nearest coronavirus testing sites.
Eastern Idaho's test positivity rate is still the highest of all seven health districts in the state. With 22.4% of tests returning positive between Oct. 11 and 17, the region's rate didn't budge from last week, but it's nearly twice the state's 12.2% positivity rate. The region's positivity rate has been on the rise since mid-September, as has the state's overall positivity rate.
3: Cases surge in long-term care centers
A state report released Friday showed at least 45 new coronavirus cases and one new death were reported in eastern Idaho long-term care facilities last week. Three new facilities have reported outbreaks. At least 217 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths from COVID-19 are linked with 23 long-term care facilities in eastern Idaho.
Long-term care facilities often house people who are at high risk for severe complications from COVID-19. Statewide, long-term care centers are linked to 301 of Idaho’s more than 550 deaths tied to COVID-19, as of Friday. The report says long-term care centers are linked with 3,289 cases in Idaho.
Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare says a facility has an active outbreak if there has been a confirmed or probable case among staff or residents in the past 28 days.
At least 15 facility outbreaks in eastern Idaho are active, accounting for 121 total cases. Eight outbreaks that were linked with 96 cases and eight deaths are resolved, meaning no cases were reported in those outbreaks in the past 28 days.