Regional health officials seemed exasperated last week. Why, despite rounds of mask mandates and event restrictions based on venue size, is the virus running more rampant than ever?
Well, health district Director Geri Rackow said, because people aren't complying.
"I am honestly discouraged," Rackow said at the Oct. 1 board meeting. Following just one safety measure — masking, distancing and staying home when sick — isn't "100% effective," she said. "They all work together."
Board Chairman Bryon Reed said he has also "been somewhat discouraged," but he "would not be in favor of doing anything more restrictive than we've done at this time."
"It would be hard for me to move to a more restrictive place and put a burden or a penalty on some, if you will, because others are not following the less restrictive (public health) measures," Reed said.
Area hospitals aren't at the brink yet. But they're stressed, reporting that while beds aren't being used at high rates, staff are stretched thin treating the rise of new coronavirus patients that require more resources than do typical patients.
Faced with mounting virus caseloads, hospitalizations and deaths, the regional health board is looking to change its tiered pandemic response plan at a public meeting 8 a.m. Thursday.
The pandemic news, this week, in eastern Idaho:
1. Yo-yoing mandates
When adopting a tiered plan to guide their responses to the virus's spread, eastern Idaho health officials were worried that counties would bounce back and forth between risk levels, from mask mandate to no mask mandate.
But alas, the "yo-yo" effect, as members of Eastern Idaho Public Health's board called it, happened.
Once the board issues a mandate, the regional plan says it should stay for at least two weeks. For a mandate to be lifted, a county must be below the threshold that got them to a higher risk level for at least seven days.
Some board members, including Dr. Barbara Nelson, are proposing that be bumped up to 14 days. On several occasions, rates of spread seemed to be improving in some counties, prompting the health board to lift mandates. But, days to weeks later, it reinstated them because cases rose.
"This yo-yo thing is confusing people," said Bill Leake, who represents Teton County, the first to see its mandates reinstated in August, just a few days after they were lifted.
2. The spike, in context
Throughout September, eastern Idaho added 2,224 new coronavirus cases, while the state added more than 10,000 new cases.
Several counties here were statewide hotspots for new cases per capita, including Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison counties. Madison was the worst in eastern Idaho, adding almost 1/3 of the region's new cases last month, in an area with just 18% of the region's population.
So, how bad are things? Worse than ever for new cases, data show. The region is following suit with the state's new spike that some health experts have called "a third wave."
Seven of eight counties in eastern Idaho are currently under mask mandates — the most at one time — because their active case rates are above thresholds set by the regional health board to reach so-called moderate-risk level (10 active cases per 10,000 residents for most counties, or 15 active cases per 10,000 residents for smaller counties). Idaho's least populated county, Clark, is the sole one without a mandate here; the health board didn't establish a threshold for mandates in Clark, saying it would be managed on a case-by-case basis.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients have stayed relatively high for the region since mid-September — around two dozen on a given day.
Two new deaths were reported by the health district Thursday night, putting week's new death count to four. At least 27 eastern Idahoans have died from COVID-19 since March; more than 5,000 have contracted the virus; and more than 200 have been hospitalized with it.
Eastern Idaho's test positivity rate remains the highest in the state, again.
Test positivity rates statewide and locally improved in the last few weeks, but are increasing lately. Between Sept. 20 and Sept. 26, 16.1% of all coronavirus tests administered on eastern Idaho residents returned positive, well above the 5% benchmark that national health experts say indicates most coronavirus cases are being reported.
"We have consistently been the highest rate," Rackow said.
Rackow also said test turnaround time is "slowly increasing," from an average of two days in late September up to three to four days last week. That's especially important for virus monitoring in eastern Idaho because officials monitor active cases — the window for a case to be considered active is narrowed by lags in test sample processing — to determine whether to issue mandates.
3. Long-term care facility outbreak update
A state report released Friday showed that at least 14 new coronavirus cases were reported in 18 eastern Idaho long-term care facilities last week. Two more facilities reported active outbreaks, but no additional deaths were reported. At least 140 coronavirus cases and seven deaths from COVID-19 are linked with long-term care facilities in eastern Idaho.
Long-term care facilities often house people who are at high risk for severe complications from COVID-19. Statewide, long-term care centers are linked to 263 of Idaho’s more than 472 deaths tied to COVID-19, as of Friday. The report says long-term care centers are linked with 2,801 cases in Idaho.
Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare says a facility has an active outbreak if there has been a confirmed or probable case among staff or residents in the past 28 days.
At least nine facility outbreaks in eastern Idaho are active, accounting for 94 total cases. Nine outbreaks that were linked with 46 cases are resolved, meaning no cases were reported in those outbreaks in the past 28 days.