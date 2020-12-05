Idaho is expecting to receive far fewer initial doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine than anticipated.
State immunization head Sarah Leads said during a vaccine advisory meeting on Friday that the state expects to receive 13,650 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is under review by the Food and Drug Administration and could be approved and distributed as soon as mid-December. Last week, the same committee estimated the state would receive around 53,000 doses.
Leeds said that's because estimates from the federal government about initial vaccine availability have been reduced.
"(That) makes the choice for those first groups of people very difficult," Leeds said. She added that the Moderna vaccine, which will be considered for approval in late December, and other federal plans showed promise for wider distribution down the road.
"We have away more health care providers in that group than 13,650, but the good news is that we anticipate a pretty significant ramping up of doses by the end of the year and in the beginning of 2021."
The doses are being distributed among states by their populations. Within Idaho, 47% of all health care workers and long-term care facility staff are located near Boise, according to the state vaccine committee. Half of the state's 14 vaccine trays, which each hold 975 doses, are headed to two health districts in the Treasure Valley area. Eastern Idaho and southeastern Idaho's health districts are each set to receive one tray.
Leeds said all initial doses will go to individual people in the vaccine priority group, which the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday said last week should be health care workers and nursing home patients. Second doses will come later.
Dr. Kenneth Krell, who leads the largest intensive care unit in eastern Idaho, told regional health officials on Thursday that the "vaccine is eventually going to be our savior."
"We're optimistic about (the vaccine), but that's going to be a change over time," Krell said. "It's not going to be an immediate change at all. So, we're all in this for at least the next several months, at least through the spring. But health care workers are encouraged that we're going to be able to get all health care workers (vaccinated) by at least sometime in January."
1: Four beds left
New reporting by Eastern Idaho Public Health says in the three days before Dec. 1, 91% of all staffed intensive care unit beds in the region were occupied — a rate that has steadily climbed recently. An average of just four ICU beds were available those days.
Krell told officials on Thursday that his ICU at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center was rationing care because of limited staff resources. Krell, who helped develop the state's hospital resource crisis plan, also warned that Idaho is getting "very close to initiating" that plan that tells doctors how to divvy up care to patients based on who is likely to survive.
Public reporting of cases by the health district was inconsistent over the last week because officials have been catching up from Thanksgiving, when health districts widely did not report any COVID-19 updates and when testing was unavailable.
Still, the region added more than 200 cases per day, on average, a rate of spread that held true throughout November.
That month, 5,592 new coronavirus cases and 52 deaths were reported, increasing total cases by 57% and nearly doubling the region's death count. In total, more than 16,000 eastern Idahoans are reported to have contracted the virus; more than 600 have been hospitalized and at least 115 have died. The region's hospitals were treating 70 COVID-19 patients on Friday; 58 were eastern Idahoans.
Hospital leaders and health experts say after many ignored their pleas to avoid gathering over Thanksgiving, cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue rising.
2: Testing
New local coronavirus test reporting from the state health department last week showed that the total number of tests administered in eastern Idaho shot upward the week before Thanksgiving — with about 4,500 diagnostic PCR tests being administered. Testing fell again to around 2,600 during the holiday week, with many sites closed.
Before those three weeks, testing was down to around 3,000 tests or less a week since early October. Rapid, but less accurate antigen tests are increasingly being administered here.
Health district epidemiologist James Corbett on Thursday said the poor state of testing in eastern Idaho has been driven by two things — a lack of tests in the spring and people being unwilling to get tested.
"They may feel it's a penalty to get a diagnosis of COVID-19, for either themselves or their families or their close contacts who then need to isolate," Corbett said. "… It's not about the penalties, but it's about doing the right things that will help slow the transmission of the disease and (help hospitals)."
Last week, Idaho had the highest test-positivity rate in the nation, according to the White House Coronavirus Taskforce.
The region's test-positivity rate, which has long been the highest in the state, declined over the past two weeks, dropping from 23.3% to 19.7%. It's still four times greater than the 5% threshold, at which national health experts say most virus cases are being reported.
Health district Director Geri Rackow announced Thursday that the region may see a rare reprieve in its poor testing rate, with federal health officials distributing an undisclosed amount of PCR tests for free in the region.
Rackow expects those tests will be available Thursday, Dec. 10; they must all be used by Dec. 31. Rackow said the health district, which was the only one in Idaho to opt for this federal aid, is seeking volunteers to help administer those tests. Call 208-533-3146 to volunteer, and go to doineedacovid19test.com to schedule an appointment.
"We honestly do not believe the supplies will last that long," Rackow said. "And it comes at a good time."
3: Deaths surge in long-term care facilities
A state report released Friday showed at least seven new coronavirus deaths and 32 cases were reported in eastern Idaho long-term care centers in the past week. No new facilities have reported outbreaks. At least 482 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 are linked with 29 long-term care facilities in eastern Idaho.
Long-term care facilities often house people who are at high risk for severe complications from COVID-19. Statewide, long-term care centers are linked to 458 of Idaho’s roughly 1,000 deaths tied to COVID-19, as of Friday. The report says 283 long-term care centers are linked with 6,116 cases in Idaho.
Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare says a facility has an active outbreak if there has been a confirmed or probable case among staff or residents in the past 28 days.