Medical professionals in eastern Idaho, in public meetings over the past two weeks, have said school re-openings put school administrators and health officials in a bind, forcing them to strike a careful balance.
The bind: Restoring some normalcy for children by having in-person schools will fester inevitable outbreaks.
The (partial) solution: Masks, distancing, other mitigation measures and, some say, keen monitoring for potential outbreaks.
Six eastern Idaho counties are among a list of 10 counties in the state with the highest daily new coronavirus case, as of Friday morning. Though last week's new case counts were low here, the state hasn't yet reported how many tests were administered last week in each of Idaho's seven regional health districts.
In the past four weeks, officials on eastern Idaho's health board mandated masks and restricted large events in six of eight counties which had high active case rates. Many of their rates remain above the threshold for mandates.
Kids contract the virus
It's true, current research indicates older people with health conditions that COVID-19 worsens are at higher risk, said Dr. Kenneth Krell, who directs Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit. But children still contract it, they can still suffer and, some doctors say, they play a key role in the virus's spread through communities.
"It also affects younger people, particularly younger people with comorbidities," or multiple health conditions and "our minority communities," Krell told Eastern Idaho Public Health's board on Aug. 13.
The Centers for Disease Control says most children with COVID-19 don't experience symptoms, or the virus is mild. It has reported at least 310,000 cases in children 17 years and younger.
Research on how much children spread the virus is unclear. A study published Thursday that was led by Harvard University-affiliates found that children who test positive for the virus had more viral load than did adults with severe symptoms, which the researchers said created higher risk for spread.
Although rare, the disease can wreak havoc on immune systems of children who don't have any complicating conditions. The CDC says nearly 700 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrone in Children (MIS-C) have been reported. It's led to 11 deaths, the CDC reports. On Aug. 12, a 7-year-old became the first child with the disease in Idaho, the Idaho Press reported. She spent four days in pediatric intensive care unit at St. Luke's Children's hospital in Boise before being discharged Aug. 17.
Children may, themselves, not be at high risk, doctors say, but they'll spread it within schools among teachers and coaches. They'll come home, sometimes without ever experiencing symptoms, bringing the virus with them, trickling it out to their families, parents, grandparents, friends, family friends, friends of friends.
"It's not just infections on children," Krell said about school re-opening.
Eastern Idaho Public Health district spokeswoman Mimi Taylor told the Post Register via email Friday that school outbreaks could factor into the board's regional planning, but that the nature of the outbreaks must stress the ability to provide instruction to students.
"Unless outbreaks in schools are large in numbers and not contained quickly, they should not dramatically impact hospital capacity," Taylor said. "The risk of outbreaks in schools is having increased cases in the community and affecting more populations that are vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19."
Kids need some normalcy
Mental health professionals say the pandemic summer was also difficult for children.
Dr. Kelly Anderson, a pediatrician in Idaho Falls, said he's heard from children staying up until 2 or even 6 a.m. playing video games was typical. The pandemic disrupted their routines, he said, in dangerous ways.
"If you continue propagating that, you're going to see less routine for those kids and more things that are going to cause them to be depressed and anxious," Anderson said.
Idaho has consistently had one of the worst suicide rates in the nation. In 2018, 3% of Idaho high school students attempted suicide and needed medical care after, according to a state report.
"That is scary to me," said Dr. John Landers, a child psychologist in Idaho Falls. "And what scares me is we're going into a school year where we could see an increase of that … if we're not willing to" follow mitigation measures" and if we as a community don't come together."
Inevitable outbreaks, pumping 'the brakes'
Opening schools will require "very careful monitoring," Krell said. That'll demand more tests and quicker turnaround time to guide swift responses.
"If we choose to go down the pathway of opening schools and letting sports be wide open, we have to expect, absolutely expect … transmission within the schools," said Dr. Jared Morton, an internist at EIRMC. To make it, Morton said, "we have to make sure we have the fortitude, and the ability, to put our foot on the brakes."
Idaho ramped up testing throughout June and July. But testing is nowhere near recommended levels. The number of tests administered in Idaho peaked in late July; it's slowly declined since.
The rate of coronavirus tests in Idaho that return positive has, since late June, been around two times the 5% benchmark national health experts say indicates most coronavirus cases are being reported. Tests still take multiple days to come back.
"My fear is that if we open up (that we) may not be able to track very carefully," Krell said.
Eastern Idaho's health board chairman Bryon Reed has said the board won't exercise its powers to close schools. That's a move school districts, not health districts, have taken up across the state.
On Thursday morning the board met to discuss COVID-19 in the region, part of its new weekly meetings for pandemic planning. The meeting ended at 9 a.m., about 10 hours before Idaho Falls School District 91's board of trustees met to delay the school year's start, originally set for Aug. 26, until Aug. 31. Two Aug. 17 letters from hundreds of teachers and students called for the district to overturn its reopening plan that, among other policies, leaves mask enforcement up to teachers.
As Reed closed the health board's meeting, he reiterated how important masks are to restoring some normalcy.
"I would hope that every school that's meeting would enforce that," he said. "Because it will give them the best chance of keeping their students and teachers safe."