Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer/Bio-N-Tech COVID-19 vaccine.
While the change doesn't affect the science of the vaccine, national public health leaders and experts hope that full FDA approval will usher in more trust for vaccines among those wary.
More than half — 56% — of Idaho adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 73% of all American adults, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
More than 800,000 Idahoans have received the Pfizer shot so far, state data shows.
And right now, vaccines and preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 are especially needed, officials and experts say.
Idaho hospitals are "dangerously close" to a resource crisis where they would need to ration scarce and potentially life-saving treatment to save people with the best chance of survival, a top official said Tuesday. An aggressive surge of COVID-19 cases — fueled by the more infectious delta variant, which accounts for 90% of cases in Idaho — has swarmed hospitals with record numbers of intensive care unit patients.
Administrators at a hospital in Coeur d'Alene recently converted a classroom into a COVID-19 patient unit. A spokeswoman for the hospital, Kootenai Health, told Idaho Reports hospital officials are on the cusp of asking the state to declare Crisis Standards of Care for their region.
"We are very concerned about where we are at right now," Idaho's top public health researcher, Dr. Christine Hahn, told reporters Tuesday.
Using vaccines.gov, a repository of local COVID-19 vaccine sites assembled by the federal government, the Post Register searched Thursday morning for all sites with appointments for the Pfizer/Bio-N-Tech vaccine in the Idaho Falls area. The information may have since changed or be otherwise incomplete.
• Mountain View Hospital hosts a vaccine clinic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday at 2330 Desoto St. Depending on availability, the clinic offers all three currently approved vaccines — by Pfizer/Bio-N-Tech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
• Two Sav-On pharmacies at Albertsons accept online appointments or walk-ins during pharmacy hours. They also offer vaccines to children ages 12 to 18, depending on Pfizer's availability. They ask that you wear a short-sleeve shirt. If you'd like to schedule online, visit bit.ly/AlbertsonsCOVID19. Visit the Ammon location, on 1901 S 25th E, or call 208-526-1616. Visit an Idaho Falls location, on 590 E 17th St., or call 208-523-1090.
• Walgreens accepts walk-ins at four locations in the Idaho Falls area. Visit 3475 E. 17th St. in Ammon or call 208-227-5083. In Idaho Falls, visit 1725 1st St. or call 208-419-4684; visit 535 E 17th St. or call 208-542-4569; or visit 1604 W Broadway St. or all 208-522-4655.
• Eastern Idaho Public Health offers early morning and evening appointments at its Idaho Falls location on 1250 Hollipark Dr. Call 208-533-3223 to schedule an appointment.
• Rocky Mountain Pharmacy at 3910 Washington Pkwy., Suite A, accepts walk-ins, but prefers people call ahead to save time, said pharmacist Troy Coulson. Call 208-528-9658. Coulson said the location has all three currently approved vaccines.
• Southeast Idaho Family Practice accepts appointments at 2775 Channing Way. Call 208-524-0133 to schedule. The site does a clinic every Wednesday from 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., said office manager Dee Richins.
Everyone age 12 and up is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho. The Pfizer/Bio-N-Tech is the only vaccine approved for people under 18 years old.