All Idahoans age 16 and up have been eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks.
Around 4 in 10 eligible Idahoans have received at least one dose, according to state data — leaving a long way to go as the state tries to convince and help 80% of residents get vaccinated by early fall.
The Post Register mapped vaccination sites in the eight-county Eastern Idaho Public Health District.
Before getting vaccinated, you should know that while the vaccines currently in use nationally have proved effective in preventing severe COVID-19 cases, they don't make you entirely immune to the virus.
The two vaccines currently recommended in the U.S. require a first shot and a booster shot later to achieve maximum protection. For Pfizer's vaccine, the second shot should be taken three weeks after the first. For Moderna's, the booster shot comes four weeks after the first.
Two weeks after your last COVID-19 vaccine in a series, the CDC considers you to be fully vaccinated. Feeling like you had a cold is common in the days after receiving a shot.
U.S. and state officials on Tuesday temporarily recommended that providers stop administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to investigate concerns that it may be linked to a handful of extremely rare brain blood clots among the more than 7 million people who received the J&J vaccine. The pause is expected to last at least until next week while officials retrieve and review more data.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses different technology than the two-dose mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, which officials don't suspect are linked with any clotting events.
Becoming infected after being fully vaccinated is rare, but not impossible. The vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna have proven 90% effective at reducing all coronavirus infections in real-world settings. Meanwhile, they're believed to be especially good at preventing the vast majority of severe COVID-19 cases that lead to hospitalization or death.
Recent guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated people can safely visit other fully vaccinated people in private settings without wearing face masks, or even see unvaccinated, low-risk people from one household in private without masks.
Signing up for the state of Idaho's vaccine registration tool online at covidvaccine.idaho.gov puts you on a waitlist that vaccine providers near you can pull from.
If you're 16 or 17 years old, you can only take the Pfizer vaccine. The state tool can help connect people to sites with that shot, state officials say.
Sites across eastern Idaho spanning urban and rural areas regularly offer vaccines. Typically, appointments are scheduled a few days out. You can either call or visit each site's website to schedule an appointment, or sign up for lists by the state or local public health districts.
Below is a list of some places administering COVID-19 vaccines in Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison counties. For sites in Custer, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton, visit our map, eiph.idaho.gov's list of local providers or use VaccineFinder.org.
Bonneville County:
— Albertsons/Sav-On Pharmacy: Locations at 590 E 17th St. in Idaho Falls and 1901 S 12th E. in Ammon. Visit bit.ly/AlbertsonsCOVID19. For the Idaho Falls location, call 208-523-1090. For the Ammon location, call 208-524-1616.
— Broulim's Pharmacy: Locations at 1855 W Broadway St. in Idaho Falls; 3160 E 17th St., Suite 164 in Ammon; and 2730 East Sunnyside Road in Ammon. Visit bit.ly/BroulimsCOVID19. For Broadway, call 208-529-3638. For 17th, call 208-529-1795. For Sunnyside, call 208-522-3257.
— Eastern Idaho Public Health, an agency that oversees COVID-19 vaccinations for the region, hosts a vaccine clinic at the Grand Teton Mall, located at 2300 E 17th St. in Idaho Falls. Call 208-533-3223. Visit eiph.idaho.gov for more details.
— Family First Medical Center: At 3820 Crestwood Lane in Idaho Falls. Call 208-552-7700 or text 208-306-4194.
— Fred Meyer Pharmacy: At 1555 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls. Visit bit.ly/FredMeyerCOVID19 or call 208-535-2553.
— Erikson Family Medicine, Machen Family Medicine, Mountain View Hospital, Rocky Mountain Pharmacy: Sign up for their waitlists through the state's COVID-19 vaccine notification system. Visit covidvaccine.idaho.gov.
— Sams Club: At 700 E 17th St in Idaho Falls. Visit samsclub.com/pharmacy. Call 208-523-0831.
— Walgreens: Locations across Idaho Falls and Ammon with phone numbers are listed below. Visit for bit.ly/WalgreensCOVID19 online scheduling.
- 1604 W Broadway St. in Idaho Falls. Call 208-522-4655.
- 535 E 17th St in Idaho Falls. Call 208-542-4569.
- 3475 E 17th St. in Ammon. Call 208-227-5083.
- 1725 1st St. in Idaho Falls. Call 208-419-4864.
— Walmart: At 500 S Utah Ave. in Idaho Falls and 1201 S 2nd East in Ammon. Visit bit.ly/WalmartCOVID19. For Idaho Falls, call 208-528-8735. For Ammon, call 208-522-0204.
Jefferson County:
— Broulim's: At 150 North State St. in Rigby. Visit bit.ly/BroulimsCOVID19 or call 208-745-0267.
— Community Care: At 167 East 1st South in Rigby. Sign up for their waitlists through the state's COVID-19 vaccine notification system. Visit covidvaccine.idaho.gov.
— Eastern Idaho Public Health in Rigby: At 380 Community Lane. Visit eiph.idaho.gov or call 208-533-3223.
— Rigby Family Medicine: At 480 Rigby Lake Drive. Visit rigbyfamilymedicine.com. Call 208-745-3500.
Madison County:
— Albertsons/Sav-On Pharmacy: At 290 N 2nd East in Rexburg. Visit bit.ly/AlbertsonsCOVID19. Call 208-542-2088.
— Broulim's Pharmacy: At 124 West Main in Rexburg. Visit bit.ly/BroulimsCOVID19. Call 208-356-5416.
— Community Care: At 404 N 2nd E in Rexburg. Sign up for their waitlists through the state's COVID-19 vaccine notification system. Visit covidvaccine.idaho.gov.
— Complete Family Care: At 10 Madison Professional Park in Rexburg. Call 208-656-9467.
— Eastern Idaho Pubilc Health: At 314 North 3rd East in Rexburg. Visit eiph.idaho.gov or call 208-533-3223.
— Grand Peaks Medical: At 72 S 1st East in Rexburg. Call 208-356-4900.
— Madison Memorial Hospital. Visit madisonmemorial.org or call 208-359-6591.