Booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer are available statewide at pharmacies, clinics and health care providers, according to the state health department.
Only people who received a two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to receive the Pfizer booster shot. CDC Director Rochelle Wolensky said a decision is coming on whether to allow people to "mix and match" COVID-19 vaccine series with booster shots, reports the McClatchy DC Bureau.
And only people who completed their initial COVID-19 vaccine series at least six months ago are eligible for a booster shot.
The booster shots were first made available Friday, after a series of federal decisions that ended with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the shots to a narrow group of people. That group includes, according to the state health department:
— People ages 65 years and older.
— Residents of long-term care facilities.
— People ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.
— People ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefit and risk.
— People ages 18-64 at an increased risk of exposure and transmission due to the type of work they do or because they live or work in an institutional setting. This includes health care workers, teachers and grocery store workers.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director Maggie Mann recently said the booster shot recommendation does not mean the vaccine has failed.
“The concept is to prolong protective immunity, particularly if there is evidence that protection is waning after a period of time. The booster is designed to help people maintain their level of immunity for a longer period of time," Mann said in a news release Friday. "What matters is whether people continue to be protected against severe disease. The goal of the vaccination program is to prevent hospitalization and death."
Already, it appears that thousands of Idahoans have received booster shots.
In total, 17,485 third doses of the vaccine have been administered in Idaho by Monday afternoon, Manager of the Idaho Immunization Program Sarah Leeds said on a news briefing Tuesday. But she said state officials believe between 7,000 and 8,000 doses were administered to immunocompromised patients, who the CDC recommended receive a third dose of the vaccine on Aug. 13.
"We do not have the ability to tell whether someone is immunocompromised or what their occupation is, so we'll only be able to track third dose," Leeds said.
She said 140,000 Idahoans, at most, are eligible for a booster shot.
Booster shots are free. And, according to the Associated Press, proof of eligibility will be on "the honor system."
"Your word about your risky job or health condition is likely to be enough," AP reports.
The Biden administration said Tuesday that at least 400,000 Americans have received COVID-19 booster shots, reports the Los Angeles Times.
An application for a Moderna booster shot is under review. Bloomberg News reports that the Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots for the Moderna vaccine. The New York Times reported on Friday that authorization for a Moderna vaccine booster could come within days or weeks. The Times reports that by Friday, the FDA had not received a booster shot application from Johnson & Johnson.