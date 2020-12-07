FIRTH – There are a couple of old sayings in basketball that have a lot to do with winning games. Coaches will say that you need to make your free throws and that 70–75% is a good number to expect. Some even expect an 80% number of made free throws in order to ensure a win.
The other is that you need to force turnovers and short of an intercepted pass, the easiest way is to force the other team to commit the old player control foul or a charge, which takes the ball away from the offense and gives it to the defense. That is only beneficial if you can convert that turnover into points at the other end.
The Firth Cougars found out what happens if you fail on either or both of those old saying on Friday night when they invited Cole Valley Christian into the Cougars’ den for a little cross-state action.
Cole Valley Christian — a long, lanky and talented team — didn’t need the Cougars to help them with their game. Cole Valley’s game is pretty good all on its own, but the Cougars helped them and helped them a lot.
The Cole Valley team, with a starting lineup where all the players ranged between 6’1” and 6’5” were just as long off the bench, so when one player was replaced by another, it was size for size and quickness for quickness and jumping and rebounding ability for jumping and rebounding ability.
That alone was more than enough of an advantage when the whistle blew to start play. The Chargers took full advantage of every advantage they had in securing a quick early lead in the opening quarter at 15-6, the Cougars came storming back, closing to 15-11 by the end of the period.
With Firth coach Scott Adams calling plays from the bench, the players responded to his orders and cut into the lead, bucket by bucket, and used some good defense to do so.
The second quarter, however, was the beginning of the end for the Cougars. The Chargers went on a run and although the Cougars would match their first quarter output of 11 points, the Chargers did them one better, scoring 22 points to take a 37-22 lead.
The Cougars came out of the intermission with a renewed sense of purpose and two quick baskets cut into the lead and gave the few fans and the bench a sense of purpose and some hope. The Chargers were having none of it and hit a couple of three-pointers to re-establish control, albeit briefly.
With the Cougars working on cutting down the lead, their free throw shooting and controlling the paint with their acceptance of charges from the Chargers, the lead was not diminishing much. They did trim it to an 11-point advantage by the end of the third quarter at 43-32, but there was still plenty to do.
In the first minute of play in the fourth quarter, the Cougars cut the lead to nine. Then it was trimmed to seven and then five and the Cougars were right back in the game.
Then, the Cougars did themselves the biggest of disfavors — they couldn’t make a free throw and they couldn’t capitalize on Charger turnovers. That is the biggest mistake that a team can make, not cashing in on free points whether they come at the free throw line or they come from a free throw.
Then you add a couple of fouls on the Cougars and a couple of turnovers and the Chargers immediately re-established control and pulled away late for the final score of 58-42. One has to wonder what might have happened if they had simply made their free throws, a vital stat in any basketball game.
With the loss, the Cougars fell to 1-1 on the young season.
COLE VALLE 5 22 6 15 — 58
FIRTH 11 11 10 10 — 42
Cole Valley Christian (58): Hunter Gill 13; Hunter Fitzgerald 4; Sam Roberts 5; Nate Couch 8; Lakota Steele 9; David Howlett 6; Toby Kingery 6; Parker Wallace 2
Firth (42): Jaxon Howell 4; Angel Arriaga 2; Austin Jacobsen 12; Bridger Holley 2; Taedyn Jacobsen 9; Kamren Longhurst 5; Athan Blonquist 5.