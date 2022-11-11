The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission is looking to fill two vacancies that have opened up recently.

Tiffany Olsen, Bingham County Planning and Development Director, said that the people who fill the seats should be good listeners and have an interest in developing the county.


