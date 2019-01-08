Bonneville County Emergency Management will conduct a test of its emergency alert system sirens on Wednesday in Idaho Falls and Ammon.
The sirens will sound at noon for no longer than 30 seconds, the city of Idaho Falls said in a news release.
The release said the sirens are an outdoor warning system that will alert residents who are "not near a radio, television or other news source during a real emergency to seek out the reason(s) for the siren activation."
For more information, contact Office of Emergency Management director Tom Lenderink at 208-529-1223 or tlenderink@co.bonneville.id.us.