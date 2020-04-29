BLACKFOOT – The city of Idaho Falls, citing a number of reasons, has announced that the 2020 War Bonnet Round-up has been canceled for this year due to further complications caused by the continuing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We love the War Bonnet as a city and a community,” Idaho Falls city spokesman Bud Cranor said. “But this year there were too many things — from financial to health related to manpower issues that just made it impossible for the War Bonnet to go on.”
The decision was made last Friday by the Idaho Falls Department of Parks and Recreation and the the vendors of the event were informed on Tuesday.
The War Bonnet, the oldest rodeo in the state of Idaho, is typically held at the end of July, which is after the staged plan of Gov. Brad Little to re-open the state between May 1 and June 26.
Despite all of that, Cranor said that state guidelines will remain in place as far as social distancing so that even large gatherings could be in jeopardy until a vaccine is readily available for the public.
City officials did not believe that social distancing would have been possible with an event such as the War Bonnet.
Gov. Little’s social distancing guidelines are in alignment with those submitted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on large social gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Besides the risk of infection, the economic hardships caused by the pandemic have resulted in some businesses being unable to afford their normal sponsorship of the event. The city has also been unable to hire the normal number of seasonal employees due to COVID-19 cutbacks.
A number of other events at Sandy Downs have been canceled for this summer, including pari-mutuel horse racing so the War Bonnet is not the only equestrian event that has fallen by the wayside for this summer’s calendar at the venue.
“This was not a decision that was made lightly,” Cranor said.