BLACKFOOT – The novel virus named COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the sporting world and is leaving its victims piled up in heaps.
The deadly disease has already claimed some 102,000 lives worldwide and over 1.7 million cases have been confirmed around the globe.
The first sports league to be claimed by the virus was the NBA, housed in the United States, when a pair of Utah Jazz stars were confirmed to have contracted the disease some six or seven weeks ago when Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were tested and confirmed to have contracted the killer disease and games were immediately suspended and the entire league is still in limbo, although talks of getting back on the courts sometime in late May or June have begun.
Major League Baseball soon followed and the tradition-rich sport which usually has its first week of regular season games by the end of March or first of April is eyeing a return in late May or June, hopefully, and they were followed by the cancellation of the popular NCAA basketball championship tournament for both men and women. NCAA spring sports soon followed, as did high school sports from around the country.
The NHL has given way to the virus as have most soccer leagues worldwide, the Olympics, and now professional tennis and golf have become victims.
Wimbledon, one of the grand slam tennis events, has been canceled, while the French Open has been postponed until September. In golf, The Players Championship was suspended after the first round, The British Open has been canceled, and the Masters and U.S. Open have both been moved to late fall.
Even horse racing, which would normally be gearing up for the iconic Kentucky Derby in just three weeks, has fallen victim to COVID-19.
Churchill Downs, the host to the greatest two minutes in sports, has already announced that the Derby will be moved to the first Saturday in September when it normally is taking place on the first Saturday in May. The Preakness announced this week that it will also be moved to the fall, although no final date has been announced.
Horse racing had been riding a high in recent years, with both American Pharoah and Justify capturing the nation’s hearts and attention with Triple Crown wins after the sport had gone 37 years without a three-year-old sweeping the three races of the Triple Crown.
While most of the big derby prep races would have been wrapping things up this week and the attention of the fans of the sport would be turning their attention to Louisville in three weeks, many of the races have not even been run as health officials and tracks have been closing down right and left.
The Florida Derby and Louisiana Derby have both been run, although the fairgrounds closed the day after the Louisiana Derby, leaving some 1,500 horses with no place to go. Gulfstream, which hosts the Florida Derby, has continued to race, although doing so without any fans in the stands.
The New York Racing Association has canceled all activities at its tracks, Aqueduct and Belmont but is working on solutions to get racing back up and going, but have not announced any plans for the Wood Memorial, a traditional Derby Prep to be run, nor have they addressed the Belmont Stakes, third leg of the Triple Crown and whether it will be moved to the fall as the other two legs have been.
Keeneland Race Course in Lexington has not opened this spring, nor will it, and it has canceled the Blue Grass Stakes, another of the traditional Derby preps.
Santa Anita, “The Great Race Place,” was closed by health officials and is working feverishly to get re-opened and to attempt to run the Santa Anita Derby, a $1 million dollar race that has produced a plethora of Derby winners in the past.
Other tracks have been running without fans in attendance, including Oaklawn Park in Arkansas and home to the Arkansas Derby, which has moved its marquee race to May 2, the original date of the Kentucky Derby and all eyes in racing will be focused on that venue as things are sorted out nationwide.
While there are very few answers that have been placed out there for the many questions that have been asked, horse racing is looking for ways to get things as close to back to normal as possible.
There are ideas being floated and negotiations are taking place to get facilities opened back up and to get the horses back in training.
The industry, which keeps many millions of people employed, is working with all sorts of groups to get the game back into play and to keep fans’ interest afloat during this time of tragedy.
While the numbers are appearing to be leveling out across the country, we are not out of the woods just yet and safety and health of all citizens must come before we can all return to the sports that we love and enjoy.
Horse racing is just one of many that is looking to get back to as close to normal possible, but not at the expense of a single illness or death.
We will get back to normal eventually, but for now, pay attention to who wins the Oaklawn Stakes on Saturday and eventually the Arkansas Derby on May 2 for a possible future winner of the Kentucky Derby, taking place this year on Sept. 5.
And like all horsemen, you can never be too gloomy, not when there are barns full of two-year-olds, one of whom will emerge to win the Kentucky Derby in 2021.