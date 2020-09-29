Crapo meets with Supreme Court nominee Barrett
Nathan Brown
Reporter, government and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News Trending Today
-
Deputies investigating fatal shooting on Ammon Road
-
Unprecedented virus surge hits east Idaho, setting stage for wave of mandates
-
Kaysville withdraws from nuclear power project
-
UAMPS is a boondoggle in the making
-
Sheriff: One dead in shooting incident on South Ammon Road
-
Ellis Zimmer, Julie
-
Jordan Senate campaign rolls out 1st TV ad
-
Marchant, Mark
-
Sheriff: Bonneville County worker killed in bulldozer rollover
-
Boise architecture firm opens Idaho Falls branch