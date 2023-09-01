The Career Technical Education Center in Idaho Falls School District 91 is partnering with the U.S. Department of Labor to offer Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certifications to high school students as they prepare to enter the workforce.
The Career Technical Education Center and OSHA are implementing a two-year program at the school to provide the latest training to “help prevent and reduce workers’ exposure to safety and health hazards,” a press release said.
“We are very excited about this agreement, which is one of the first with eastern Idaho high schools,” said CTEC coordinator Beverly Hott in the release. “The alliance will provide students with more opportunities to gain the skills, certifications and hands-on experiences they will need to land a good-paying career when they graduate from high school.”
Students enrolled in trade programs such as “welding, industrial mechanics, construction and law enforcement” will be able to obtain OSHA certifications that make them more marketable after high school, the release said.
The Career Technical Education Center is approaching its first anniversary, having opened in September 2022. The center provides training in cybersecurity, culinary arts, emergency medical technician, certified nursing assistant, pharmacy tech, law enforcement, firefighting, web design, welding, construction trades, agriculture programs and more, the Post Register reported previously. CTEC also serves students in Shelley, Firth and Ririe school districts.
The center is located in the former Deseret Industries building at 450 E Street.
“Our alliance with the Career and Technical Education Center will provide tools and resources that will help improve safety for students and staff and inform tomorrow’s workforce about why workplace safety and health are vital,” OSHA Area Director David Kearns, who is based in Boise, said in the release. “Our OSHA alliance program is fundamental in helping achieve safer, healthier workplaces here in Idaho and elsewhere in the nation.”
