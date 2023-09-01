The Career Technical Education Center in Idaho Falls School District 91 is partnering with the U.S. Department of Labor to offer Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certifications to high school students as they prepare to enter the workforce.

The Career Technical Education Center and OSHA are implementing a two-year program at the school to provide the latest training to “help prevent and reduce workers’ exposure to safety and health hazards,” a press release said.


